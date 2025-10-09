112 first-year players form 2025 rookie class

TORONTO — A rookie class of 112 first-year players is in the running for the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Most Outstanding Rookie award.
The recipient will be crowned at the CFL Awards – one of the marquee events during the 2025 Grey Cup Festival – at the Princess Auto Stadium on November 13 with hosts Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall from the CFL ON TSN.
The Most Outstanding Rookie is selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches.
Players must satisfy all the following criteria to be eligible for Most Outstanding Rookie:
- Named to the active 45-man roster of a CFL member club for a regular season game during the 2025 season
- Never dressed for a CFL member club in the regular season, postseason or championship game in any prior season
- Never dressed for a National Football League member club in the regular season, postseason or championship game in any prior season
Previous Most Outstanding Rookies include:
2025 ROOKIE CLASS
(Name | POS | School/Team)
BC LIONS
- Levi Bell | DL | Texas State
- Alex Berwick | OL | Western University
- Travian Blaylock | DB | Wisconsin
- Jacob Bond | FB | Okanagan Sun
- Robert Carter Jr. | DB | Robert Morris University
- Jackson Findlay | DB | Western University
- Tomasi Laulile | DL | Brigham Young
- Jeremy Lewis | LB | East Carolina
- Ilm Manning | OL | Hawaii
- Seven McGee | WR | Albany
- Devin Richardson | LB | Washington State
EDMONTON ELKS
- Cole Snyder | QB | Eastern Michigan
- Jerrell Cummings | DB | UBC
- Kenny Logan Jr. | DB | Kansas
- Chelen Garnes | DB | Wake Forest
- Brock Mogensen | LB | South Dakota
- Alex Raich | LB | Kansas
- Tyreek Johnson | DL | South Carolina
- Jaxon Morkin | OL | Windsor
- Elijah Alston | DL | Miami
- Mark Evans II | OL | Arkansas Pine Bluff
- Greg Eiland | OL | Mississippi State
- Odieu Hiliare | WR | Bowling State Green
- Tomari Fox | DL | North Carolina
- Silas Hubert | DL | Queen’s
CALGARY STAMPEDERS
- Damien Alford | WR | Utah
- Kelechi Anyalebechi | LB | Incarnate Word
- Sheldon Arnold II | DB | Central Florida
- Morice Blackwell Jr. | LB | Texas
- Ludovick Choquette | RB | Long Island-Post
- Nicky Farinaccio | LB | Montreal
- Chris Fortin | OL | Connecticut
- Jaydon Grant | DB | Oregon St.
- Kaylon Horton | WR | North Texas
- Vyshonne Janusas | WR | Guelph
- Anthony Johnson | DB | Virginia
- Josh Love | QB | San Jose St
- Jason MacGougan | ST | Wilfrid Laurier
- Fraser Masin | P | Mississippi
- Preston Nichols | OL | Purdue
- Shaun Peterson Jr. | LB | Central Florida
- Dolani Robinson | DB | Regina
- Jackson Sombach | DB | Regina
- Mark Vassett | ST | Colorado
- Quincy Vaughn | QB | North Dakota
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
- Mario Anderson Jr. | RB | Memphis
- Payton Collins | OL | Eastern Kentucky
- Joe Couch | P | Ouachita Baptist
- D’Sean Mimbs | WR | Regina
- Morgen Runge | FB | Alberta
- Ali Saad | DT | Bowling Green State
- Darius Washington | OL | Florida State
- Jesse Mirco | P | Vanderbilt
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
- Cam Allen | DB | Purdue
- Chase Artopoeus | QB | Chattanooga
- Matthew Peterson | RB | Alberta
- Trey Vaval | DB | Minnesota State Mankato
- Jaiden Woodbey | DB | Boston College
- Ethan Ball | DB | Calgary
- Connor Shay | LB | Wyoming
- Jay Person | DL | Chattanooga
- Jaylen Smith | LB | North Texas
- Ian Leroux | LS | Laval
- Lane Novak | LB | Saskatchewan
- Joey Corcoran | WR | New Hampshire
- Collin Kornelson | DL | Manitoba
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
- Philip Ossai | DL | North Alabama
- Phillip Brooks | WR | Kansas Sate
- Zamari Walton | DB | Mississippi
- Braxton Hill | LB | Montana
- Ty Anderson | DL | Alberta
- Isaiah Bagnah | DL | Brigham Young
- Mack Bannatyne | DB | Alberta
- Ronan Horrall | DB | UBC
- Arvin Hosseini | OL | UBC
- Devin Veresuk | LB | Windsor
- Kyler Fisher | LB | Iowa
TORONTO ARGONAUTS
- Tucker Horn | QB | Trinity
- Delonte Hood | DB | Peru State College
- Derek Slywka | DB | Ithaca College
- Miyan Williams | RB | Ohio State
- Stephen Smith | LB | Regina Thunder Jrs
- Aaron Casey | LB | Indiana
- Sage Doxtater | OL | New Mexico State
- Anim Dankwah | OL | Howard
- Hampton Ergle | OL | East Carolina
- Ricky Correia | DL | California
- Dorian Anderson | WR | Southeast Missouri State
- Da’Marcus Johnson | DL | Eastern Washington
- Greg Reaves | DL | South Florida
- Jeremiah Ojo | DL | Montreal
OTTAWA REDBLACKS
- Shakur Brown | DB | Michigan State
- Eric Cumberbatch | DB | Ottawa
- King Ambers | DB | Texas A&M Commerce
- Jayden Griffiths | LB | Wilfrid Laurier
- Parker Moorer | OL | East Carolina
- Sam Carson | OL | Louisiana at Monroe
- Muftah Ageli | DL | Northwestern Oklahoma State
- Keelan White | WR | Montana
- Chase McGowan | DL | Delaware
MONTREAL ALOUETTES
- Robert Kennedy III | DB | North Carolina State
- Nate Beauchemin | DB | Calgary
- Don Callis | DB | Troy
- Kori Roberson Jr. | DL | Southern Methodist
- M.J. Sherman | DL | Nebraska
- Gabriel Lessard | LB | Montreal
- Riley MacLeod | LB | Western
- Des Holmes | OL | Arizona State
- Tiger Shanks | OL | UNLV
- Kaseem Ferdinand | WR | Carleton
- Hakeem Harris | WR | Davenport University
- Travis Theis | RB | South Dakota