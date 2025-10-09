112 first-year players form 2025 rookie class

TORONTO — A rookie class of 112 first-year players is in the running for the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Most Outstanding Rookie award.

The recipient will be crowned at the CFL Awards – one of the marquee events during the 2025 Grey Cup Festival – at the Princess Auto Stadium on November 13 with hosts Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall from the CFL ON TSN.

The Most Outstanding Rookie is selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches.

Players must satisfy all the following criteria to be eligible for Most Outstanding Rookie:

Named to the active 45-man roster of a CFL member club for a regular season game during the 2025 season

Never dressed for a CFL member club in the regular season, postseason or championship game in any prior season

Never dressed for a National Football League member club in the regular season, postseason or championship game in any prior season

Previous Most Outstanding Rookies include:

2025 ROOKIE CLASS

​(Name | POS | School/Team)

BC LIONS

Levi Bell | DL | Texas State

Alex Berwick | OL | Western University

Travian Blaylock | DB | Wisconsin

Jacob Bond | FB | Okanagan Sun

Robert Carter Jr. | DB | Robert Morris University

Jackson Findlay | DB | Western University

Tomasi Laulile | DL | Brigham Young

Jeremy Lewis | LB | East Carolina

Ilm Manning | OL | Hawaii

Seven McGee | WR | Albany

Devin Richardson | LB | Washington State

EDMONTON ELKS

Cole Snyder | QB | Eastern Michigan

Jerrell Cummings | DB | UBC

Kenny Logan Jr. | DB | Kansas

Chelen Garnes | DB | Wake Forest

Brock Mogensen | LB | South Dakota

Alex Raich | LB | Kansas

Tyreek Johnson | DL | South Carolina

Jaxon Morkin | OL | Windsor

Elijah Alston | DL | Miami

Mark Evans II | OL | Arkansas Pine Bluff

Greg Eiland | OL | Mississippi State

Odieu Hiliare | WR | Bowling State Green

Tomari Fox | DL | North Carolina

Silas Hubert | DL | Queen’s

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Damien Alford | WR | Utah

Kelechi Anyalebechi | LB | Incarnate Word

Sheldon Arnold II | DB | Central Florida

Morice Blackwell Jr. | LB | Texas

Ludovick Choquette | RB | Long Island-Post

Nicky Farinaccio | LB | Montreal

Chris Fortin | OL | Connecticut

Jaydon Grant | DB | Oregon St.

Kaylon Horton | WR | North Texas

Vyshonne Janusas | WR | Guelph

Anthony Johnson | DB | Virginia

Josh Love | QB | San Jose St

Jason MacGougan | ST | Wilfrid Laurier

Fraser Masin | P | Mississippi

Preston Nichols | OL | Purdue

Shaun Peterson Jr. | LB | Central Florida

Dolani Robinson | DB | Regina

Jackson Sombach | DB | Regina

Mark Vassett | ST | Colorado

Quincy Vaughn | QB | North Dakota

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Mario Anderson Jr. | RB | Memphis

Payton Collins | OL | Eastern Kentucky

Joe Couch | P | Ouachita Baptist

D’Sean Mimbs | WR | Regina

Morgen Runge | FB | Alberta

Ali Saad | DT | Bowling Green State

Darius Washington | OL | Florida State

Jesse Mirco | P | Vanderbilt

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Cam Allen | DB | Purdue

Chase Artopoeus | QB | Chattanooga

Matthew Peterson | RB | Alberta

Trey Vaval | DB | Minnesota State Mankato

Jaiden Woodbey | DB | Boston College

Ethan Ball | DB | Calgary

Connor Shay | LB | Wyoming

Jay Person | DL | Chattanooga

Jaylen Smith | LB | North Texas

Ian Leroux | LS | Laval

Lane Novak | LB | Saskatchewan

Joey Corcoran | WR | New Hampshire

Collin Kornelson | DL | Manitoba

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Philip Ossai | DL | North Alabama

Phillip Brooks | WR | Kansas Sate

Zamari Walton | DB | Mississippi

Braxton Hill | LB | Montana

Ty Anderson | DL | Alberta

Isaiah Bagnah | DL | Brigham Young

Mack Bannatyne | DB | Alberta

Ronan Horrall | DB | UBC

Arvin Hosseini | OL | UBC

Devin Veresuk | LB | Windsor

Kyler Fisher | LB | Iowa

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Tucker Horn | QB | Trinity

Delonte Hood | DB | Peru State College

Derek Slywka | DB | Ithaca College

Miyan Williams | RB | Ohio State

Stephen Smith | LB | Regina Thunder Jrs

Aaron Casey | LB | Indiana

Sage Doxtater | OL | New Mexico State

Anim Dankwah | OL | Howard

Hampton Ergle | OL | East Carolina

Ricky Correia | DL | California

Dorian Anderson | WR | Southeast Missouri State

Da’Marcus Johnson | DL | Eastern Washington

Greg Reaves | DL | South Florida

Jeremiah Ojo | DL | Montreal

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Shakur Brown | DB | Michigan State

Eric Cumberbatch | DB | Ottawa

King Ambers | DB | Texas A&M Commerce

Jayden Griffiths | LB | Wilfrid Laurier

Parker Moorer | OL | East Carolina

Sam Carson | OL | Louisiana at Monroe

Muftah Ageli | DL | Northwestern Oklahoma State

Keelan White | WR | Montana

Chase McGowan | DL | Delaware

MONTREAL ALOUETTES