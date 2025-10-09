112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Riders, Ticats eye division titles

TORONTO — The playoff picture could get more clear on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Hamilton Tiger-Cats could clinch the top of their respective divisions this weekend, earning the right to host the Western Final and Eastern Final, respectively.

Winnipeg and Calgary also could punch their tickets to the post-season in Week 19.

The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

HAM WIN or MTL LOSS = HAM claims division title; earns the right to host the Eastern Final at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday, November 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET. MTL will host the Eastern Semi-Final game at Percival Molson Stadium on November 1 at 3:00 p.m. ET against the West crossover team.

WEST DIVISION

SSK WIN or CGY LOSS = SSK claims division title; earns the right to host the Western Final at Mosaic Stadium on Saturday, November 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

WPG WIN = WPG clinches post-season berth

CGY WIN and EDM LOSS = CGY clinches post-season berth

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.

In Week 16, Hamilton secured a postseason berth and a home playoff date.

In Week 18, Montreal confirmed its sixth consecutive playoff spot and will play a home playoff game.

BC clinched a spot in the playoffs in Week 18.

The West-to-East crossover was officially established in Week 18, marking the first time since 2019 that a crossover has occurred. This will be the 13th instance of a crossover since the rule was introduced in 1996.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

WEEK 19 SCHEDULE