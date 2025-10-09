3 keys to victory for Toronto, Saskatchewan on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

REGINA — WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend gets underway with Friday Night Football when the Toronto Argonauts visit the West Division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium.

Toronto has dropped three straight games and was officially eliminated from playoff contention with a 47-29 loss to Hamilton last week.

Saskatchewan is looking to extend their lead atop the West Division with a win.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 9:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN and RDS2 in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. STILL A CHALLENGE

Despite being out of the playoff hunt, Ryan Dinwiddie’s team can still provide a challenge for any opponent via an offence that has scored the third most points per game (29.1) in 2025. The Argos have an opportunity to take down the team that sits in first place in the West Division.

2. GIVE THE OFFENCE A CHANCE

Toronto has allowed a league-high 512 points and gave up four passing touchdowns to Ticats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell a week ago. Putting pressure on the Riders’ offensive line is the job of defensive lineman J-Min Pelley and linebacker Branden Dozier, while Benjie Franklin, Tarvarus McFadden and Derek Slywka keep tabs on the Riders’ wideouts.

3. NEXT MAN UP

Quarterback Jarret Doege takes over the starting job as Nick Arbuckle is reportedly out for the season with an arm injury he sustained early in last week’s game. Doege finished 34-for-49 with 323 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions in relief and will look to limit his turnovers to keep the offence on the field.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. AJ OUELLETTE HAS EYES ON RUSHING LEAD

Former Argos running back AJ Ouellette has been handed the ball an average of 14.8 times per game this season and should be busy again facing a defence averaging 103.3 yards against on the ground. For those watching the leaderboard, Ouellette’s 1,110 yards have him 10 yards behind the leading rusher, James Butler.

2. TREVOR HARRIS MAKING MATTERS WORSE

Quarterback Trevor Harris has thrown for 351 and 341 yards over the past two games, which could be bad news for the Argos after the secondary had a tough time slowing the pass game against the Ticats. Saskatchewan needs its pivot to play his best down the stretch, and he’ll have every opportunity to build momentum.

3. WHICH SECONDARY SHOWS UP

On the whole, the Riders’ secondary ranks eighth league-wide in passing yards allowed per game but held the explosive Dru Brown to 141 and picked him off three times in a 20-13 Week 18 win. Defensive backs Tevaughn Campbell and Rolan Milligan Jr. are out with injuries, so it’s going to take strong efforts from DaMarcus Fields and Benny Sapp III in support to slow down the Argos’ pass game.