9 quality players who might not make the All-CFL team

The All-CFL vote is now open.

When you start to peel apart the possibilities of who will earn recognition, it’s easy to see how many quality players could be left on the outside looking in when the All-CFL team is announced.

Whether it’s due to a stacked position group, a loaded team that finds success through different means, or even voter fatigue against powerhouse rosters because “someone else needs love” (yes, that occasionally happens), many deserving players may miss out.

The reality is that the CFL is loaded with talent, but with only so many spots available on the All-CFL ballot, several deserving names will inevitably get bounced. Here are some underrated players who could find themselves on the bubble come award cutdown day.

JAMES BUTLER | RUNNING BACK | BC LIONS

What?! How?! If BC continues to throw its way through games, Butler might not have a real chance in the tightly contested rushing title race.

He currently sits third and is tied for the most 100-yard games by a running back this season (3), but he has fewer attempts than AJ Ouellette, fewer rushing yards than Dedrick Mills, a shorter longest rush than Justin Rankin, and fewer yards per game than Brady Oliveira.

JUSTIN RANKIN | RUNNING BACK | EDMONTON ELKS

Speaking of backs… what?! How?! While his single-game and explosive-play metrics are undeniable, Ouellette, Butler, Mills, Oliveira, and Hamilton’s Greg Bell all boast standout numbers compared to Rankin’s overall season.

His saving grace may be his receiving yardage — but historically, that hasn’t been enough to sway the running back vote.

VERNON ADAMS JR. | QUARTERBACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

In another season for Vernon Adams Jr. that once looked destined for major awards or at least an All-CFL nod, he’s settled into Calgary’s style of play.

That means allowing deep shots to develop naturally rather than forcing them, while Nathan Rourke and Trevor Harris have picked apart opposing defences since Labour Day.

As VA told me a few weeks ago, “I don’t care about accolades, I just want to win a Grey Cup.”

DOHNTE MEYERS | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Could Dohnte Meyers really get squeezed out? He’s fifth in the CFL in receiving yardage, which should have him in firm contention, but teammate Keesean Johnson is third.

With Kenny Lawler and Keon Hatcher virtual locks, the rest of the top five remains open depending on which metrics voters prioritize.

BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

See above with Justin Rankin — there are simply too many great backs in 2025.

While Brady Oliveirahas thrived at times this season, Winnipeg’s offensive consistency has been lacking, due largely to instability at quarterback throughout the year.

TIM WHITE | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

This might be the biggest stretch of the bunch. Tim White has little to no chance to be named All-CFL in 2025, but it’s wild to think that a receiver with 107 targets and 72 catches entering Week 19 of 21 has virtually no shot.

With five touchdowns, he’s middle of the pack, but the biggest issue may be that only one other receiver inside the CFL’s top 20 in receiving yards, Edmonton’s Kurleigh Gittens Jr., has also yet to record a 100-yard game this year.

NICK ARBUCKLE | QUARTERBACK | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

The injury and Toronto’s playoff elimination cemented his exclusion, especially with Bo Levi Mitchell having another strong year.

That said, can we pause for one second and recognize what Nick Arbuckle accomplished on a mediocre Argos team with virtually no rushing threat?

KALIL PIMPLETON | RETURNER | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Kalil Pimpleton had a memorable missed field goal return in Winnipeg and currently sits third in the CFL in average punt return.

However, in a season featuring Javon Leake, Trey Vaval, Mario Alford, and Isaiah Wooden, Ottawa’s top return threat faces an uphill climb for recognition.

TYLER SNEAD | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Tyler Snead has been one of Montreal’s most consistent and elusive targets in 2025.

He leads the Alouettes in receiving, thanks in part to a Tyson Philpot injury, but names like Demski, Meyers, McInnis, Johnson, Lawler, and Hatcher have made this a strong season across the league, just not an award-worthy one for the shifty slotback.