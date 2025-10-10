3 keys to victory for Calgary, Hamilton on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are eyeing the East Division crown on Saturday afternoon when the Calgary Stampeders come to town.

Hamilton moved to 10-6 with a 47-29 victory over the Toronto Argonauts in Week 18. A win over the Stampeders would clinch a first-place finish in the division.

Calgary has its own playoff positioning to worry about as it tries to avoid a five-game losing streak.

Here’s three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN, RDS, and CTV in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

» Depth Charts: CGY | HAM

» Game Notes: Stampeders at Tiger-Cats

» Tickets: Calgary at Hamilton

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. BO LEVI MITCHELL KEEPING UP THE MOMENTUM

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell averaged 12.8 yards per completion against the Argos, his highest total since Week 5. The recent strong play, that’s seen him average 281 yards with six touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games, is coming along at the right time. He’ll be challenged this week against a Stampeders secondary with plenty of veterans.

2. READY IN THE RED ZONE

The Stamps were tied for the fewest plays allowed within the 20-yard line after 18 weeks, so when the offence gets there, they need to capitalise. Between Mitchell and running back Greg Bell, head coach Scott Milanovich has the weapons to make it happen.

3. PRESSURE ON THE PIVOT

A repeat of its eight sack performance against Toronto is a tough ask for the Ticats’ defence, but gaining an advantage at the line of scrimmage will go a long way in slowing quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. and running back Dedrick Mills’ production. Milanovich will lean on defensive lineman Julian Howsare to once again lead the unit.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. WATCH OUT FOR STAVROS KATSANTONIS

Adams Jr. needs to be aware of where defensive back Stavros Katsantonis is at all times. Katsantonis is carrying the confidence of his three-interception game against Toronto, and Adams Jr. was picked off three times in his last start against the Lions.

2. BALANCED RECEIVING CORPS

It hasn’t been all bad for Adams Jr., as he’s been able to spread the ball around the field to a variety of receivers when needed. Receiver Erik Brooks had one of his best games of the season against BC and will look to complement Damien Alford, Clark Barnes and Jalen Philpot.

3. TEAM DISCIPLINE

Calgary is one of four teams with over 1,000 yards in penalties. The free yards haven’t been specific to one side of the ball, either, as the defence has taken 45 penalties to the offence’s 41. Giving the Ticats anything for free likely won’t end well.

NEED TO KNOW: