3 keys to victory for Winnipeg, Edmonton on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

EDMONTON — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Edmonton Elks meet in a critical West Division showdown at Commonwealth Stadium to close out a Saturday doubleheader.

Winnipeg is fighting for playoff positioning in a division where two points separate second from fourth.

Edmonton enters play with a 6-9 record and maintains an outside chance of making the playoffs.

Here’s three keys to the game for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. ZACH COLLAROS ROUNDING INTO FORM AT THE RIGHT TIME

It’s been an injury-riddled, up-and-down season for quarterback Zach Collaros, but he’s thrown for over 300 yards in two of his past three games. In his team’s only game against the Elks this season back in Week 4, a 36-23 win, he completed 25-of-30 passes for 334 yards and two touchdowns.

2. BRADY OLIVEIRA ON TRACK FOR 1,000 YARDS

Sitting just 29 rushing yards shy of 1,000, running back Brady Oliveira is on the verge of reaching the mark for the fourth straight season. To do it, he’ll have to find holes up front on a defence that ranked third after Week 18 in average yards allowed per game with 95.3.

3. SOLUTIONS TO STOPPING JUSTIN RANKIN

With the Elks playing with urgency, the ball is likely to go the way of running back Justin Rankin. To stop the dual threat he presents, it will take the entire defence, beginning with the defensive line, Willie Jefferson and James Vaughters, before extending to the linebackers, Redha Kramdi and Tony Jones.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. CODY FAJARDO’S FIRST LOOK

When the Bombers downed the Elks back in Week 4, quarterback Cody Fajardo wasn’t under centre. This week, he will be. Fajardo has been a major reason for Edmonton’s successes and has to be the driver of the offence.

2. DON’T LET NIC DEMSKI BEAT YOU

The Elks’ defensive front has played well for much of the season, but the pass defence has struggled, allowing a league-worst 387 yards per game coming into play this week. It’s going to be defensive backs Kordell Jackson and Kobe Williams’ job to keep an eye on receiver Nic Demski, who’s four yards away from 1,000.

3. FIND A WAY TO FORCE TURNOVERS

Edmonton has forced the fewest turnovers of any team with 25, but Winnipeg owns a -8 differential. If there was ever a time for the defence to make a difference, it’s now. Defensive backs Tyrell Ford, JJ Ross and linebacker Kenneth Logan Jr. are tied for the team lead with two interceptions apiece.

