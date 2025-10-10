3 strengths for every team ahead of WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

Gobble gobble, football fans. Pass the stuffing.

Thanksgiving has just about arrived and with it, a little stock-taking is in order.

Here are three strengths that each of the CFL’s teams can be thankful for as we head into WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend.

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. KEVIN MITAL ALL DAY LONG

Second-year receiver Kevin Mital is having a banner year in Toronto, second in the CFL in receptions with 87, and that’s just three back of the leader, BC’s Keon Hatcher Sr. Mital gets a lot of his yards the dirty way, with more than half of his 774 yards coming as YAC (434) as he battles his way through tacklers after short-pass receptions.

2. AS SURE A THING AS THERE IS ON SPECIALS

Veteran kicker Lirim Hajrullahu has had a tremendous season, going 51-for-56 on field goal attempts, leading the league in both categories.

Hajrullahu is also the league-leader in the 40-49 yard range (21-for-24) and 50-plus (9-for-11) and he is tops in converts, going 32-for-33 in 2025.

3. AN EMERGENT FORCE ON THE DEFENSIVE LINE

In his first season with the Argos, defensive lineman Andrew Chatfield Jr. has had a pretty good season of disrupting his opponents’ offensive intentions. While Chatfield Jr. has cooled off in the matter of sacking quarterbacks (once the league leader, he’s been stranded at seven sacks since Week 12), he has still been a bother at the line of scrimmage and in the opposition’s backfield. Chatfield Jr. leads all defensive linemen with 41 tackles, this season, and he has a fumble recovery touchdown to his credit too.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. STILL THE TOP-RANKED DEFENCE IN THE LEAGUE

In the CFL’s defensive rankings, where 11 different major categories are taken into consideration, the Roughriders’ defence remains at No. 1, with a total of 31 rankings points (like a golf score, the lower the total the better). Saskatchewan’s D has allowed the fewest net yards per game in the league, and the lowest amount of rushing yards.

2. A DEEP AND TALENTED RECEIVING CORPS

With the likes of Kian Schaffer-Baker, Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus missing much of this season due to injury troubles, the Riders have gotten 1,000-yard receiving production from KeeSean Johnson (1,156) and Dohnte Meyers (1,056). Now, the first three are back in the line-up, turning a very good receiving corps into a sensational one.

3. THOR CONTINUES TO REALLY HAMMER

Running back AJ Ouellette is really meeting the moment as the sands trickle out on the regular season hour glass, with the playoffs in view.

Last week, against Ottawa, he showed off his usual determined power rushing and was a blitz pick-up demon, and he ran down what looked like a sure fumble recovery touchdown by Ottawa late in a tight game. With 1,110 rushing yards, Ouellette is just 10 yards back of the league lead.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. THE RUSHING GAME

As Calgary looks to end their losing streak at four, they can lean on the league’s second-best rushing attack. Averaging 121.1 yards per game, the Stamps are not far at all from being No. 1 in that category. Running back Dedrick Mills is the CFL’s top rusher, with 1,120 yards in 2025.

2. H AND H

Jaylon Hutchings and Clarence Hicks have formed quite the dominant duo up front for the Calgary defence, combining for 16 sacks (nine for Hicks, seven for Hutchings) this season. Hutchings stands third in tackles by a defensive lineman (38), just three off the leader. Hicks has 25 and is among the league leaders in tackles for loss with five. These two have been nice and disruptive in 2025.

3. AN EMERGING FORCE AT LINEBACKER

In his second season in the CFL, weakside linebacker Jacob Roberts has burst through as Calgary’s top defensive playmaker with 87 plays made. That number places him in the top 10 in the CFL, putting him in a tie with established stars like Jameer Thurman and A.J. Allen.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

1. THEY ARE TURNOVER KINGS

The Ticats have made it their business to create turnovers and then follow up by making their opponents pay for them. They lead the CFL with 37 turnovers forced and are tops as well in points off turnovers, with 125, making them the only team in three digits in that category.

2. A FEARSOME AERIAL ATTACK NOW HAS A COMPANION

Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell and his fleet of talented downfield targets continue to pile up yards as this season wears on, but lately that vaunted passing attack has had company in the form of an improving running game. Running back Greg Bell sits at 913 rushing yards for the season, 550 of those coming in the last five games alone. In the last two, the numbers have receded, replaced by healthier passing stats and that goes to illustrate something of value that the Ticats have in their attack: balance.

3. BOUNCE BACK ABILITIES

Twice this season the Ticats have suffered demoralizing losses and twice they have responded with “remoralizing” victories. After a last-second, OK Tire Labour Day Weekend loss to the Argos, the Ticats went to Montreal on a short, short week and beat the Alouettes. In Week 17, they were thumped 40-3 by Winnipeg. they followed that up with an impressive, 47-29 win in Toronto a week later.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. RUSH, RUSH

The Blue Bombers are the CFL’s leading ground attack team, averaging 121.7 yards per game, just ahead of Calgary. And running back Brady Oliveira, after shrugging off an early season injury, has roared back into the fray, leading the tailback pack in yards from scrimmage per game, with 112.2 on average.

2. A SURGING DEFENCE

Holding the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to just three points in a Week 17 blowout was just the latest evidence of Winnipeg’s altitude-gaining defensive corps. The Bombers’ D is first in opponents’ offensive points allowed, first in opponents’ offensive touchdowns allowed, first in second-down conversion percentage and tied for first in knockdowns. They are third in the overall defensive rankings.

3. VERY SPECIAL TEAMS

As it does with defence, the CFL ranks special teams in major categories (10 in the case of specials) and the Bombers’ crew is at the top with 28 ranking points. The next closest? Edmonton, with 40 points. Among Winnipeg special teams highlights are Trey Vaval’s four return touchdowns, two on kickoffs, and one each on punt and missed field goal returns.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. FEARLESS LEADERSHIP

Since taking over as the Elks’ starting quarterback, Cody Fajardo has brought the team effective, efficient pass-slinging, powering the Edmonton offence to a better place. In his 10 starts, Fajardo leads the CFL in completion percentage (76.7), and his quarterback efficiency rating is a league-best 113.5, while his his 2,764 passing yards would work out to 4,968 over 18 starts.

2. A GUY WHO CAN REALLY GO OFF AT ANY TIME

Running back Justin Rankin is zeroing in on a 1,000-yard season, with 838 on 153 lugs for a 5.5 yard average. He has a propensity for big plays, leading the CFL in rushes of 20-plus yards (11) including the league’s longest rush of the year, a 90-yard touchdown against Calgary in Week 14. He leads all running backs with 633 yards on 49 receptions, with his longest aerial play clocking in at 72 yards and a touchdown.

3. A COMBINED YARDS GLUTTON

Get the ball into Javon Leake’s hands and good things often happen. The running back/returner leads the CFL in combined yards with 2,029, meaning he has been contributing, on average, 135.3 yards of field position improvements every game. Leake has two punt return touchdowns to his credit this season.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. ALSO A COMBINED YARDS GLUTTON

Kalil Pimpleton is just behind Javon Leake for the league lead in combined yards, with a total of 2,010, giving the REDBLACKS an average of 134.0 yards per game. 576 of those yards have come in the passing game, on the strength of 54 receptions. Pimpleton has a punt return TD and a missed field goal return TD to his credit this season.

2. A DOWNFIELD DYNAMIC DUO

Despite a down season for the REDBLACKS, and with inconsistencies in who has been delivering the ball to them, receivers Justin Hardy and Eugene Lewis have come up aces again in 2025, each of them knocking on the door of 1,000-yard seasons (Lewis with 953 yards, Hardy with 937). Those numbers land them inside the top 10 heading for WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend.

3. HIM. YES, HIM AGAIN

It has been another tremendous season for Ottawa SAM Adarius Pickett, who’d had fabulous campaigns for both Montreal and Toronto in his career before finding his first year with Ottawa (2024) cut short due to a September injury. He’s rebounded in 2025, soaring to third spot on the list of defensive playmakers, with 99 in total, including 12 tackles on special teams.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. THE GUY WITH THE INFECTIOUS QUALITY ABOUT HIM

There is no doubt about it. Quarterback Davis Alexander’s manic cheerleading on the sidelines only went so far as he rehabbed a bad hamstring for eight games. Coupling that energy with his on-field performance — his return to action in Week 17 saw him complete 26 of 36 passes for 350 yards and a touchdown — gives the Montreal offence the elixir it’s been needing all along.

2. DEFENCE, DEFENCE, DEFENCE

The Alouettes stand second in the CFL’s defensive rankings, with 44 total rankings points, and while they are no better than second in any of the 11 categories, they are also no worse than sixth. The Als are number two in pass defence (272.3 yards per game) and tied for number two in forced fumbles (13). And this is a defence that — after suffering through a spate of mid-season injuries — is much healthier heading into the stretch.

3. A DOWNFIELD DYNAMIC DUO

Let’s give some love to those who are so often under appreciated when All-CFL honours and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player nominations are handed out. The Alouettes have the two leading special teams tacklers in the CFL, in 2025. Tyrell Richards tops the charts with 25, and Alexandre Gagné is not far behind, with 23. If you’re tackled on a return, one of these guys did it.

BC LIONS

1. A LOCKED-IN NATHAN ROURKE

BC’s franchise quarterback is everything Lions’ fans have been hoping for, making magic with his fleet of big play receivers, steadily climbing the passing yardage chart as the weeks go on. Now second in yardage (142 yards back of Bo Levi Mitchell while attempting over a hundred fewer passes) Rourke has made some magic of his own, too, standing eighth in league rushing with a total of 477 yards.

2. THE LEAGUE’S TOP DEFENSIVE PLAYMAKER

Middle linebacker Micah Awe has flat out been all over the field in 2025, topping the league in defensive plays with 115, 107 of those being tackles. Awe is leading the charge for a defence that has been strongly surging of late, with defensive end Mathieu Betts rediscovering his quarterback sacks magic, leading the CFL with 14 now.

3. MOMENTUM

Hard to believe that just five weeks ago, the Lions were a desperate bunch, at a loss as to how they could get pummelled by the Toronto Argonauts and then blow a lead against the Ottawa REDBLACKS in successive games. Since then, they have reeled off four straight wins and don’t appear to be looking back. Momentum has always been kind of a big deal at this time of year.