A Feast for the Eyes: Grey Cup returns to CBS Sports Network

TORONTO — Canada’s largest annual single-day sporting event, the Grey Cup, is set to shine on CBS Sports Network.

On Sunday, November 16, the Canadian Football League (CFL) will crown its 112th champion at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg. This marks the second consecutive year CBS Sports Network will broadcast the Canadian football championship game.

CBS Sports Network is the home of the CFL in the U.S., carrying many of the league’s marquee matchups throughout the season. The 112th Grey Cup caps an action-packed campaign that included the season opener, the timeless rivalries of OK Tire Labour Day Weekend, and the upcoming tradition of the holiday Monday as part of WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend on October 13, featuring the Montreal Alouettes hosting the Ottawa REDBLACKS.