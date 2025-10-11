3 stats that defined Calgary’s WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend win over Hamilton

HAMILTON — The Calgary Stampeders bounced back on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, snapping a four-game skid with a 37-20 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Hamilton Stadium on Saturday.

A dominant ground game and a confident showing from Vernon Adams Jr. powered Calgary past a Hamilton team vying to clinch the top spot in the East Division. The Stamps improved to 9-7, while the Ticats fell to 10-7.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that defined Calgary’s win over Hamilton.

211 — CALGARY RUSHING YARDS

Dedrick Mills has been the Stampeders’ most effective offensive weapon this season, and his place atop the CFL’s rushing leader list proves that. It only made sense that his ground-game production would be the answer in breaking Calgary’s slump, but he wasn’t alone. Along with Mills’ 105-yard, two-score outing, rookie Ludovick Choquette added 73 yards, including a 44-yard major — the first of his career — to put the Stamps up two scores at halftime. The 211-yard total is the most Calgary has managed in any game this season.

The Stamps’ rushing attack dominated, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and keeping Hamilton’s defence off balance.

+3 — TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL

Part of Calgary’s struggles in the previous four games had been turnovers: Adams Jr. threw six interceptions over his last three outings, after just six picks in the prior 10 starts. On Saturday, he kept the ball secure, while Calgary’s defence forced four takeaways — two interceptions off Bo Levi Mitchell and two on downs. The Stamps’ front struck early, picking off Mitchell’s very first pass of the game to set up a field goal drive and made a critical stop late in the third, stonewalling Greg Bell on three straight attempts in the red zone to halt Hamilton’s rally.

The Stamps’ only turnover was on downs with the game sealed in the dying seconds.

257 — VERNON ADAMS JR. PASSING YARDS

In addition to avoiding turnovers — not an easy thing to do against a Ticats defence that forced five against the Argonauts in Week 18 — Adams Jr. delivered his highest passing total in a win since Week 10. Of his 257 yards, 162 came after the midway point of the third quarter, with his biggest connection a 69-yard strike to Erik Brooks that helped ice the game.

A performance like this should do wonders for the Stamps pivot’s confidence after the pressure of four straight losses.