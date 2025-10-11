Bo Levi Mitchell climbs into 8th spot in CFL all-time passing leaders list

TORONTO — Bo Levi Mitchell has climbed one more spot in the all-time CFL passing list.

Mitchell is now eighth on the list after going over 109 yards against his former team the Calgary Stampeders on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, surpassing Matt Dunigan (43,857). The veteran pivot hit that mark in the third quarter.

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

» Bo Levi Mitchell moves into top 10 on all-time passer list

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Earlier this season, Mitchell surpassed Tracy Ham (40,534) and Doug Flutie (41,355) to ascend into ninth on the list.

Mitchell has thrown for over 300 yards 11 times this season and leads the league with 5,032 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025.