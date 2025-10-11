Follow CFL

News October 11, 2025

Bo Levi Mitchell climbs into 8th spot in CFL all-time passing leaders list

TORONTO — Bo Levi Mitchell has climbed one more spot in the all-time CFL passing list.

Mitchell is now eighth on the list after going over 109 yards against his former team the Calgary Stampeders on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, surpassing Matt Dunigan (43,857). The veteran pivot hit that mark in the third quarter.

Earlier this season, Mitchell surpassed Tracy Ham (40,534) and Doug Flutie (41,355) to ascend into ninth on the list.

Mitchell has thrown for over 300 yards 11 times this season and leads the league with 5,032 passing yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025.

