3 stats that defined Montreal’s WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend win over Ottawa

Montreal – After their 30-10 win over Ottawa on Monday afternoon, the Montreal Alouettes are still in contention for the East Division’s top spot. The home team was in control from the start, making it 10 straight wins over the REDBLACKS in what was the first half of a home-and-home series between the two sides.

Davis Alexander earned his 10th straight victory as Montreal’s starting quarterback, while the defence and special teams stepped up with timely plays throughout the contest.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Montreal Alouettes’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

1 – AUSTIN MACK TOUCHDOWN CATCH

Austin Mack came down with the only touchdown of the afternoon for the Montreal offence and did so in style.

He took the top off the Ottawa defence with a 47-yard reception late in the first half to give Montreal a 12-point cushion at the break. Though it wasn’t their most productive on offence, Mack’s long touchdown score combined with the impressive play of the defence and special teams pushed Montreal past Ottawa at home.

7 – MARC-ANTOINE DEQUOY DEFENSIVE PLAYS

Safety Marc-Antoine Dequoy came storming out of the gates on Monday afternoon with a number of defensive plays early which set the tone for the Alouettes’ stout defensive unit.

Dequoy got his hand to Richie Leone‘s punt on Ottawa’s opening drive and brought the football into the end zone for a big-time early score. On Ottawa’s third possession, Dequoy sacked Dustin Crum with the REDBLACKS on Montreal’s three-yard line. A couple of plays later, he knocked down Crum’s pass for Bralon Addison in the end zone, resulting in a turnover on downs.

5 – JOSE MALTOS DIAZ FIELD GOALS

Montreal’s offence stalled outside of the red zone on a number of occasions, but thankfully the consistent kicking from Jose Maltos Diaz allowed the hosts to still put points on the board.

Maltos Diaz was perfect with his five field goal attempts, the longest of which coming from 53 yards deep in the first quarter. In the end, Maltos Diaz’s field goals gave Montreal 15 of their 30 points.