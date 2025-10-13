CFL Injury Reports: Week 20

TORONTO — Week 20’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, October 17 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 14, 2025

EDMONTON ELKS AT BC LIONS

Friday, October 17 | 10:30 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods-Field at BC Place

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Edmonton Elks did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 14, 2025

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status Dejon Allen OL Arm Full Jarell Broxton OL Arm Limited Christian Covington DL Knee Full Jermaine Jackson WR Wrist Full Tomasi Laulile DL Hip Full Marcus Moore DL Elbow Full Garry Peters DB Knee Limited

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Saturday, October 18 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, October 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status