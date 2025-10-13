Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 13, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 20

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — Week 20’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Friday, October 17 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Habakkuk Baldonado DL Foot Limited
Shawn Bane WR Knee Full
Tevaughn Campbell DB Head Full
Jaxon Ford DB Knee Limited
Trevor Harris QB Load Management DNP
Micah Johnson DL Load Management Limited
KeeSean Johnson WR Knee DNP
Brett Lauther K Back DNP
Nelson Lokombo DB Ankle Limited
Dohnte Meyers WR Ankle DNP
Rolan Milligan Jr. DB Foot/Knee DNP
Shane Ray DL Neck DNP
Marcus Sayles DB Ankle DNP
Melique Straker LB Illness DNP
Tommy Stevens QB Knee DNP

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 14, 2025

EDMONTON ELKS AT BC LIONS

Friday, October 17 | 10:30 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods-Field at BC Place

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Edmonton Elks did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 14, 2025

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Dejon Allen OL Arm Full
Jarell Broxton OL Arm Limited
Christian  Covington DL Knee Full
Jermaine Jackson WR Wrist Full
Tomasi Laulile DL Hip Full
Marcus Moore DL Elbow Full
Garry Peters DB Knee Limited

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Saturday, October 18 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS AT CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Saturday, October 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium

TORONTO ARGONAUTS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

