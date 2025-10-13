CFL Injury Reports: Week 20

- News
TORONTO — Week 20’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, October 17 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|DL
|Foot
|Limited
|Shawn Bane
|WR
|Knee
|Full
|Tevaughn Campbell
|DB
|Head
|Full
|Jaxon Ford
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
|Trevor Harris
|QB
|Load Management
|DNP
|Micah Johnson
|DL
|Load Management
|Limited
|KeeSean Johnson
|WR
|Knee
|DNP
|Brett Lauther
|K
|Back
|DNP
|Nelson Lokombo
|DB
|Ankle
|Limited
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|Ankle
|DNP
|Rolan Milligan Jr.
|DB
|Foot/Knee
|DNP
|Shane Ray
|DL
|Neck
|DNP
|Marcus Sayles
|DB
|Ankle
|DNP
|Melique Straker
|LB
|Illness
|DNP
|Tommy Stevens
|QB
|Knee
|DNP
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 14, 2025
Friday, October 17 | 10:30 p.m. ET | Save-on-Foods-Field at BC Place
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
The Edmonton Elks did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 14, 2025
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Dejon Allen
|OL
|Arm
|Full
|Jarell Broxton
|OL
|Arm
|Limited
|Christian Covington
|DL
|Knee
|Full
|Jermaine Jackson
|WR
|Wrist
|Full
|Tomasi Laulile
|DL
|Hip
|Full
|Marcus Moore
|DL
|Elbow
|Full
|Garry Peters
|DB
|Knee
|Limited
Saturday, October 18 | 3:00 p.m. ET | TD Place Stadium
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Saturday, October 18 | 7:00 p.m. ET | McMahon Stadium
|TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status