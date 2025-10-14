5 PFF Stats that stand out from WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend

The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Montreal Alouettes showed up on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend to win important matchups against the Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS respectively.

The two teams were led by efficient pivots that are seemingly getting better just as the regular season approaches its finale. Trevor Harris and Davis Alexander both registered Pro Football Focus stats that jump out of the page.

Who else stood out on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend according to PFF? Let’s find out.

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

» Alouettes topple REDBLACKS to keep division title hopes alive

» Roughriders defeat Argonauts to lock up top spot in the West

» Elks keep playoff hopes alive with win over Blue Bombers

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

LUDOVICK CHOQUETTE | RUNNING BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 3 MISSED TACKLES FORCED

Before we get to the signal-callers, let’s take a look at a rookie running back who caught everyone’s eyes.

Calgary’s Ludovick Choquette did a lot of damage with just a few touches to help the Stampeders end a four-game losing streak. The rookie gained 73 yards on only seven rushes, ranking second in the league in missed tackles forced with three, according to PFF, while averaging 10.4 yards per carry.

That’s not all, as Choquette also gained 45 of his 73 yards after the first contact with a defender, showcasing explosiveness and the ability to make defenders miss in space, a perfect compliment to a dangerous Stampeders rushing attack led by Dedrick Mills.

SAMUEL EMILUS | RECEIVER | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 85.5 RECEIVING GRADE

Speaking of dangerous attacks, Samuel Emilus seems to be rounding back into form after missing time with an injury, offering Harris and the Roughriders yet another weapon.

Emilus led all receivers on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend with an 85.5 receiving grade after catching six of eight passes for 142 yards against the Argonauts.

The pass-catcher gained four first downs and registered two contested catches, according to PFF. Emilus also finished second in yards after catch with 62.

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 3 BIG-TIME THROWS

Davis Alexander continues to impress on a weekly basis with the Montreal Alouettes.

The pivot completed 23 of 30 passes for 240 passing yards and a major, while tying for first in big-time throws on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend with three, according to PFF.

PFF also credited Alexander with only one turnover-worthy play, highlighting that the signal-caller is able to be aggressive without compromising possession all that often.

This perfect blend of aggressiveness with efficiency makes this Alouettes offence as dangerous as ever heading into the season’s final stretch.

MIKE ROSE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 6 PRESSURES

Mike Rose represents a Roughriders’ pass rushing unit that wreaked havoc all night long against the Argonauts.

The trio of Rose (six), Malik Carney (five) and Habakkuk Baldonado (four) finished first, second and (tied for) third in most pressures among all players on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, according to PFF.

That means that despite only registering one sack (by linebacker A.J. Allen), the Riders moved the pocket all evening against the Argos, limiting their pivots and keeping the Boatmen to only 19 total points. One of these pressures also led to an interception by Allen on a throw by Jarret Doege.

TREVOR HARRIS | QUARTERBACK | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS | 2.08 AVERAGE TIME TO THROW

How do you defend against a quarterback that can get the ball out in a little over two seconds? Answer: most of the time, you don’t.

That’s what Trevor Harris did on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, getting rid of the ball in 2.08 seconds (according to PFF) to the tune of 340 passing yards and two touchdowns.

That’s all while registering two big-time throws and zero turnover-worthy plays.