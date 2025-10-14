KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

Insight and Analysis October 14, 2025
- News
- Headlines
- Beyond the Headlines
- Video
- Schedule
- Where to Watch
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- Game Zone
Follow CFL
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Green and White are still the favourites.
For the third time this season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are the favourites to win the 112th Grey Cup according to the KPMG Playoff Probability.
Fresh off clinching first place in the West Division, the Riders lead all teams with a 38.97 per cent chance of celebrating when it’s all said and done.
KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly known as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.
RELATED
» Buy tickets for CFL games
» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates
As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 19 weeks of play.
Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 20.
|Odds to Make Playoffs
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|Clinched
|Hamilton
|Clinched
|Montreal
|Clinched
|BC
|Clinched
|Winnipeg
|93.49%
|Calgary
|97.95%
|Edmonton
|8.56%
|Toronto
|Eliminated
|Ottawa
|Eliminated
|Odds to Host a Playoff Game
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|Clinched
|Montreal
|Clinched
|Saskatchewan
|Clinched
|BC
|48.98%
|Calgary
|38.32%
|Winnipeg
|12.70%
|Ottawa
|Eliminated
|Toronto
|Eliminated
|Edmonton
|Eliminated
|Odds to Win the East
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|95.60%
|Montreal
|4.40%
|Toronto
|Eliminated
|Ottawa
|Eliminated
|Odds to Win the West
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|Clinched
|BC
|Eliminated
|Calgary
|Eliminated
|Winnipeg
|Eliminated
|Edmonton
|Eliminated
|Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|63.94%
|Montreal
|45.22%
|Hamilton
|40.26%
|BC
|23.26%
|Winnipeg
|16.82%
|Calgary
|9.36%
|Edmonton
|1.14%
|Toronto
|Eliminated
|Ottawa
|Eliminated
|Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|38.97%
|Montreal
|20.34%
|BC
|15.81%
|Winnipeg
|9.78%
|Hamilton
|9.69%
|Calgary
|4.90%
|Edmonton
|0.51%
|Toronto
|Eliminated
|Ottawa
|Eliminated
|Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan/Montreal
|28.90%
|Saskatchewan/Hamilton
|25.71%
|BC/Montreal
|9.37%
|BC/Hamilton
|8.15%
|Saskatchewan/Winnipeg
|5.84%
|Probability of a West Division Crossover
|Clinched