Insight and Analysis October 14, 2025

KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

Matt Smith/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Green and White are still the favourites.

For the third time this season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are the favourites to win the 112th Grey Cup according to the KPMG Playoff Probability.

Fresh off clinching first place in the West Division, the Riders lead all teams with a 38.97 per cent chance of celebrating when it’s all said and done.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly known as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 19 weeks of play.

Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 20.

Odds to Make Playoffs
TEAM PROJECTION
Saskatchewan Clinched
Hamilton Clinched
Montreal Clinched
BC Clinched
Winnipeg 93.49%
Calgary 97.95%
Edmonton 8.56%
Toronto Eliminated
Ottawa Eliminated

 

Odds to Host a Playoff Game
TEAM PROJECTION
Hamilton Clinched
Montreal Clinched
Saskatchewan Clinched
BC 48.98%
Calgary 38.32%
Winnipeg 12.70%
Ottawa Eliminated
Toronto Eliminated
Edmonton Eliminated

 

Odds to Win the East
TEAM PROJECTION
Hamilton 95.60%
Montreal 4.40%
Toronto Eliminated
Ottawa Eliminated

 

Odds to Win the West
TEAM PROJECTION
Saskatchewan Clinched
BC Eliminated
Calgary Eliminated
Winnipeg Eliminated
Edmonton Eliminated

 

Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup
TEAM PROJECTION
Saskatchewan 63.94%
Montreal 45.22%
Hamilton 40.26%
BC 23.26%
Winnipeg 16.82%
Calgary 9.36%
Edmonton 1.14%
Toronto Eliminated
Ottawa Eliminated

 

Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup
TEAM PROJECTION
Saskatchewan 38.97%
Montreal 20.34%
BC 15.81%
Winnipeg 9.78%
Hamilton 9.69%
Calgary 4.90%
Edmonton 0.51%
Toronto Eliminated
Ottawa Eliminated

 

Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups
TEAM PROJECTION
Saskatchewan/Montreal 28.90%
Saskatchewan/Hamilton 25.71%
BC/Montreal 9.37%
BC/Hamilton 8.15%
Saskatchewan/Winnipeg 5.84%

 

Probability of a West Division Crossover
Clinched

 

