KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

TORONTO — The Green and White are still the favourites.

For the third time this season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are the favourites to win the 112th Grey Cup according to the KPMG Playoff Probability.

Fresh off clinching first place in the West Division, the Riders lead all teams with a 38.97 per cent chance of celebrating when it’s all said and done.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly known as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.

RELATED

» Buy tickets for CFL games

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 19 weeks of play.

Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 20.

Odds to Make Playoffs TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan Clinched Hamilton Clinched Montreal Clinched BC Clinched Winnipeg 93.49% Calgary 97.95% Edmonton 8.56% Toronto Eliminated Ottawa Eliminated

Odds to Host a Playoff Game TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton Clinched Montreal Clinched Saskatchewan Clinched BC 48.98% Calgary 38.32% Winnipeg 12.70% Ottawa Eliminated Toronto Eliminated Edmonton Eliminated

Odds to Win the East TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 95.60% Montreal 4.40% Toronto Eliminated Ottawa Eliminated

Odds to Win the West TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan Clinched BC Eliminated Calgary Eliminated Winnipeg Eliminated Edmonton Eliminated

Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 63.94% Montreal 45.22% Hamilton 40.26% BC 23.26% Winnipeg 16.82% Calgary 9.36% Edmonton 1.14% Toronto Eliminated Ottawa Eliminated

Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 38.97% Montreal 20.34% BC 15.81% Winnipeg 9.78% Hamilton 9.69% Calgary 4.90% Edmonton 0.51% Toronto Eliminated Ottawa Eliminated

Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan/Montreal 28.90% Saskatchewan/Hamilton 25.71% BC/Montreal 9.37% BC/Hamilton 8.15% Saskatchewan/Winnipeg 5.84%