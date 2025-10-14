MMQB: 4 keys to the Roughriders’ success in 2025

At this time two years ago, the Saskatchewan Roughriders were in the middle of a seven-game losing skid to finish their season. In fact, it was the second consecutive year the Riders had a promising campaign sewered by seven straight losses down the stretch.

That seems like ancient history now.

Fast forward to October 2025 and things feel significantly different. With Friday’s 27-19 win over Toronto to kick off Week 20, Saskatchewan clinched top seed in the division, first place overall, and an automatic berth in the Western Final next month.

With so much still to be decided elsewhere in the final two weeks of the season, it feels like a good time for a little appreciation for what this team has accomplished. With that in mind, here are the biggest keys to this impressive Riders resurgence.

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

» 3 stats that defined Saskatchewan’s WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend win over Toronto

» Roughriders defeat Argonauts to lock up top spot in the West

» Buy Tickets for the 2025 season

» Subscribe to the CFL’s official YouTube channel

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

HEAD COACH COREY MACE

It just seemed like the right move when Saskatchewan chose Mace as head coach in November 2023. Mace had nothing but success in two seasons as defensive coordinator in Toronto and five prior as Calgary’s defensive line coach. Yes, Mace’s ascension to head coach may have been rapid, but there was just no denying how well players responded to him.

Under Mace and general manager Jeremy O’Day, the Roughriders retooled quickly with key additions like Jermarcus Hardrick, Jameer Thurman, and AJ Ouellette in 2024 free agency. And on the field, Saskatchewan almost instantly took on the personality of their new coach, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

In their first season under Mace, the Riders got out to a 5-1 start and eventually advanced to the 2024 Western Final. Along the way, Saskatchewan finished at or near the top of the league in defensive categories like points against, opponent net offence, and rushing yards against. Not surprisingly, the Roughriders find themselves at or near the top of those very same categories a season later while building on their win total.

IMPROVING THE OFFENSIVE LINE

A glaring weakness for a number of seasons, especially in Cody Fajardo’s final ones at quarterback, Saskatchewan’s offensive line has now turned into one of the league’s best. From the signing of Hardrick to the development of local product Logan Ferland, and jackpot finds like Payton Collins and Jacob Brammer, the Riders have made massive strides up front.

The statistics tell a similar story. After finishing fourth overall with 35 sacks allowed last season, Saskatchewan has improved to third with just 22 sacks against so far this season. Furthermore, the Riders sit fourth overall averaging 107.3 rushing yards per game.

THE LEAGUE’S BEST SECONDARY

Saskatchewan arguably boasted the league’s best defensive backfield last season, and that’s only improved in 2025. Following week 19, Tevaughn Campbell is tied for the league lead with six interceptions while Rolan Milligan Jr. sits at four. But it goes beyond just interception totals, even though the Riders lead the league in that category, too.

Thanks to his stellar work at field corner in his return to Canada, our friends at Pro Football Focus ranked Campbell as the CFL’s top defensive back entering the weekend. Marcus Sayles, Campbell’s counterpart at boundary corner, and Milligan Jr. also rank in PFF’s top ten this season.

A HEALTHY TREVOR HARRIS

For the first time in his tenure with the Riders, Trevor Harris has been healthy and available all season. With consistent, high-end quarterback play to go along with an elite defence, it’s no coincidence Saskatchewan’s win-loss record has improved as dramatically as it has.

In 15 starts, Harris sits third with 4,437 passing yards, fourth with 24 passing touchdowns, and second with a 110.5 quarterback rating. And at PFF, Harris ranks second among quarterbacks behind only BC’s Nathan Rourke. At the age of 39, this is perhaps Harris’ best season as he tries to win his first Grey Cup as a starting pivot.

QUICK HITS

Make it four straight wins for the Montreal Alouettes after a convincing 30-10 win over Ottawa to wrap up WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend. As we alluded to last week, it’s almost impossible not to get 2023 vibes from this Als team right now. They’re getting outstanding quarterback play to go along with elite work defensively as their hopes to claim first in the East Division remain slim but alive.

Finally, there’s more than an outside chance of a three-way tie in the West Division with 9-7 BC, 9-7 Calgary, and 8-8 Winnipeg all sitting with two games remaining. With no more matchups between the three teams, the race for second place in the West Division and a home playoff game could come down to the wire.