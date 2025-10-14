‘Sky is the limit’ says Austin Mack on Alouettes’ CFL Fantasy perspectives

MONTREAL — Austin Mack is one happy receiver catching passes from pivot Davis Alexander.

Not only has Alexander not lost a single start yet in his CFL career, he also raises the ceiling of the Alouettes’ passing attack exponentially, both in real life and in CFL Fantasy presented by ToonieBet.

Don’t believe us? Let’s hear what Mack has to say.

“With a guy like Davis Alexander, the sky’s the limit,” said Mack in a conversation with CFL.ca before the season.

The receiver is coming off his best game of the season, catching five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Montreal Alouettes’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Mack’s two best games this year have come with Alexander under centre, highlighting the pivot-receiver synergy between the two.

“I’m going to get my opportunity, and they’re going to be big plays,” said Mack in May about why fans should add him to their CFL Fantasy lineup. “We have a guy that can throw the ball vertically down the field.”

That’s exactly what Alexander and Mack did on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, connecting on a 47-yard touchdown pass late in the second half that extended the Als’ lead to 20-9 before the point-after attempt.

The win kept the Alouettes’ hopes to finish first in the East Division alive, while also giving CFL Fantasy owners who added Mack to their lineup 19.7 points, his highest this season.

Mack, Alexander and the rest of this Montreal squad will have a chance to inch closer to their goals – and fantasy aspirations – this season when they take the field in Week 20 for a rematch against the Ottawa REDBLACKS. Saturday’s kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET from TD Place Stadium and can be watched in Canada on TSN or RDS. American fans can catch the action on CBS Sports Network and international fans can watch on CFL+.