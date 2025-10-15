6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 20

With just two weeks left, CFL Fantasy Football presented by ToonieBet will require a risky roll of the dice.

That means looking at the Week 20 edition of our sleepers, which includes a new starting pivot in Saskatchewan and a rookie receiver in Ottawa who could be in line for a larger role.

QUARTERBACK

Jake Maier, Saskatchewan, $5,500 salary (at Winnipeg, Friday)

Now that the West Division title is secured, the Roughriders will begin resting some of their starters for the final two regular season games. Pivot Trevor Harris will be among those reportedly getting a breather in Winnipeg on Friday, with Jake Maier reportedly getting the nod against the Blue Bombers.

Maier has one previous start this season, defeating BC in Week 4. He finished with just 10 fantasy points in that start, and on the surface, it might feel like the Riders will want him to keep things close to the vest. Keep in mind that Maier threw for 4,244 yards in 2023 and had a combined 41 passing majors across the 2023 and 2024 campaigns, so if the Roughriders want him to air it out on Friday, he’s more than capable. Projected at 4.8 FP, we don’t expect Maier to play the role of game manager, which is why we’re projecting a ceiling of 15–17 FP for the veteran.

RUNNING BACK

William Stanback, Ottawa, $9,900 salary (vs. Montreal, Saturday)

One highlight from the REDBLACKS’ WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend loss to the Alouettes was the play of William Stanback, who rushed for 73 yards and a major on 11 carries, along with four receptions for 41 yards. The veteran produced a season-best 21.4 fantasy points — his third game of at least 12.5 FP in the last five. While a 1,000-yard rushing season is unlikely, Stanback still has an opportunity to finish with 1,000 yards from scrimmage, entering Week 20 with 855 total yards.

With the REDBLACKS looking towards the future in the final two games, the offence will need a reliable presence in the backfield to help ease the process. Whether Stanback figures into the franchise’s future remains to be seen, but he still has plenty left in the tank for fantasy users to consider him in the lineup. He’s projected for 10.8 FP this week, yet Stanback looks poised to finish the season strong — one reason we think he’ll go for 14–16 FP.

RECEIVER

Erik Brooks, Calgary, $10,400 salary (vs. Toronto, Saturday)

Erik Brooks had just two receptions on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend but made the most of them, finishing with a team-best 94 receiving yards in the win over Hamilton. He recorded 11.4 FP, marking consecutive games with at least 11 fantasy points and the third time in Brooks’ last four starts that he’s achieved double-digit production.

Brooks’ recent surge has helped him enter Week 20 third on the Stampeders with 44 receptions and 660 yards. He also has four catches of at least 30 yards. With Calgary’s receiving corps currently lacking a true top-tier option, the hot hand of Brooks will be on the minds of those seeking a sleeper this week. The Week 20 projection (10.5 FP) positions him for a third straight game of solid numbers, and his big-play skills match up well against a Toronto defence that has allowed the most completions of 30+ yards. We like Brooks to finish in the 14–16 FP range.

OJ Hiliare, Edmonton, $7,900 salary (at BC, Friday)

A frequent entrant in this space, OJ Hiliare continues to show signs of a major breakout. He was targeted 10 times in the Elks’ win over the Bombers in Week 20, catching five passes for 51 yards. For the third time in four games, Hiliare finished with at least 10 fantasy points, scoring 10.1 FP on Saturday.

The sudden spike in targets is surprising, but Cody Fajardo has targeted Hiliare at least five times in two of his five other games this season. Edmonton’s passing game still lacks a dependable threat outside of Kaion Julien-Grant, a gap that Hiliare could fill as he and the Elks make a final push for a playoff berth. Hiliare will be involved on Friday, and if he can grab a target or two in the red zone, his projection of 8.7 FP could easily climb to 13–15 FP. We’re counting on it.

Austin Mack, Montreal, $9,500 salary (at Ottawa, Saturday)

Thanksgiving Day offered a reminder of Austin Mack’s presence in the Alouettes’ passing game, as he pulled in five of his eight targets for 87 yards and his first major of the season. Injuries have hampered Mack in 2025, limiting him to just 10 games and 58 targets — a contrast from the Grey Cup–winning 2023 season that saw him catch 78 passes for 1,154 yards and four touchdowns.

As the Als ramp up for a post-season run, the depth of their receiving corps becomes even more intimidating. Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead are the anchors, while Cole Spieker and Charleston Rambo have also been solid fantasy producers. Mack, though, has the experience and upside to turn this unit into a nightmare for opposing defences. The 10 FP projection feels modest, and with the East Division title still up for grabs, a pairing of him and Davis Alexander could match the 19.7 FP he scored in Week 19.

Keelan White, Ottawa, $5,200 salary (vs. Montreal, Saturday)

Ottawa will use the final two games of the regular season as a jumpstart to the 2026 campaign. That means Keelan White should get an ample share of targets regardless of who’s throwing him the ball.

White has just two games with more than 10 fantasy points, with his 11.8 FP against Edmonton in Week 12 being the most recent. The rookie has shown sure hands, and it will be interesting to see how the REDBLACKS deploy him. Used mostly as an underneath option, Ottawa could see whether White can help solve their lack of big-play potential at receiver. Though the REDBLACKS have proven talent at the position, the future belongs to White — and Saturday could see him surpass his 5.2 FP projection.