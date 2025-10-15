AMSOIL Power Rankings: Who is at the top two weeks before playoffs?

TORONTO — There’s still plenty to play for with only two weeks left in the regular season.

While the Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched first place in the West Division, every other spot is still up in the air.

That means there’s also a lot of parity in the Power Rankings, as only two teams are out of the race and everyone else could still make a run at the 112th Grey Cup.

Where does each team rank in this week’s Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL? Let’s find out.

1. BC Lions (9-7)

Last week: 1

Last game: 38-24 win over Calgary

Next game: vs. Edmonton, October 17

Worth noting: The BC Lions stay at the top after enjoying their final bye week of the season. The Lions are currently riding a four-game winning streak and have shown they can win via both sides of the ball. The offence, led by quarterback Nathan Rourke, ranks first in points per game (30.9), while their defence is second in net yards of offence allowed per game (353.3). The Leos are now looking to secure second place in the West Division, but will have a tough challenge in Week 20 against a feisty Edmonton Elks team that is also playing its best football of the season.

2. Montreal Alouettes (9-7)

Last week: 2

Last game: 30-10 win over Ottawa

Next game: at Ottawa, October 18

Worth noting: Davis Alexander‘s undefeated streak as the starter for the Alouettes continued on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend as Montreal took down Ottawa 30-10. The combination of a potent Alexander-led offence with a playmaking defence that features players like Marc-Antoine Dequoy, who took over the game against the REDBLACKS, is as dangerous as any. The Alouettes are still alive in the battle for first place in the East Division, but need to win their two remaining matchups (Week 20 at Ottawa, Week 21 at Winnipeg) and hope the Tiger-Cats lose their game in Week 21 against the REDBLACKS.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (12-4)

Last week: 3

Last game: 27-19 win over Toronto

Next game: at Winnipeg, October 17

Worth noting: The Saskatchewan Roughriders have clinched first place in the West Division and a trip straight to the Western Final. The win crowns what has been a superb season for the Roughriders in Corey Mace’s second year at the helm, which led to an extension for both Mace and vice president of football operations and general manager Jeremy O’Day. Samuel Emilus‘ performance on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend also gives the Roughriders an additional weapon for when the post-season starts. The defence also remains as dominant as ever, keeping the Argonauts to a 27.8 per cent second-down conversion rate. The Riders will now have to wait to see who emerges out of the other four teams in the West to challenge them on November 8.

4. Edmonton Elks (7-9)

Last week: 6

Last game: 25-20 win over Winnipeg

Next game: at BC, October 17

Worth noting: The Edmonton Elks kept their season alive on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend by beating the B lue Bombers at home, 25-20. Running back Justin Rankin was once again leading the way for the Green and Gold, scoring a crucial 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Elks breathing room to stay ahead. We said there was no more room for error for Edmonton, which remains true as they prepare to travel to Vancouver to face the Lions in Week 20.

5. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (8-8)

Last week: 4

Last game: 25-20 loss to Edmonton

Next game: vs. Saskatchewan, October 17

Worth noting: The Blue Bombers were unable to take down the Elks despite Ontaria Wilson‘s jaw-dropping catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Bombers currently sit in the crossover spot, but there are still two games left in a wide open West Division (from second to fifth). Winnipeg will be back home in Week 20 to host a Roughriders squad fresh off clinching first place in the division, before welcoming the Alouettes to town in Week 21. Brady Oliveira has gone over 100 rushing yards in three of the last four games, rushing for 421 yards over that span, providing optimism that Winnipeg can play its brand of football all the way to a sixth straight Grey Cup appearance.

6. Calgary Stampeders (9-7)

Last week: 7

Last game: 37-20 win over Hamilton

Next game: vs. Toronto, October 18

Worth noting: The Stampeders ended a four-game losing streak on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend by taking down the Tiger-Cats at Hamilton Stadium. It was a much-needed win for Vernon Adams Jr. and the Stamps, who are now tied with the Lions at 18 points. The running game was once again the star of the show with veteran Dedrick Mills and rookie Ludovick Choquette combining for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Calgary is not out of the woods yet, though, as Edmonton could still catch up in the standings, meaning they have to take care of business again in Week 20 when they welcome the Argonauts to McMahon Stadium on Saturday.

7. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (10-7)

Last week: 5

Last game: 37-20 loss to Calgary

Next game: vs. Ottawa, October 24

Worth noting: Hamilton had a chance to clinch first place in the East Division, but was unable to hold off the Stamps and a red-hot rushing attack. The team still has more than enough firepower to seal the deal, with Bo Levi Mitchell leading the league in passing yards (5,032) and passing touchdowns (34). The Ticats now head to their final bye week before finishing the regular season against the REDBLACKS in Week 21.

8. Toronto Argonauts (5-12)

Last week: 8

Last game: 27-19 loss to Saskatchewan

Next game: at Calgary, October 18

Worth noting: The Argonauts put forth a valiant effort against the Roughriders on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, losing a one-score game against first-place Saskatchewan. The running game was once again unable to get going and backup pivots Jarret Doege and Tucker Horn had to deal with a swarming Green and White defence. Injuries have slowed down the reigning champions in 2025, who will now look to the future as they prepare for their final game of the season in Week 20.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS (4-12)

Last week: 9

Last game: 30-10 loss to Montreal

Next game: vs. Montreal, October 18

Worth noting: The REDBLACKS have also dealt with injuries all season long and were unable to find the consistency they needed to compete in the East Division. They were outmatched on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend against the Alouettes, turning the ball over five times against Montreal. The two teams will get a rematch in Week 20, this time at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa. Montreal is still looking to keep its first-place hopes alive, while the REDBLACKS try to spoil their rivals aspirations’ while looking towards building for the future.