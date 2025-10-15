CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-starts and who to avoid in Week 20

Week 20 of CFL Fantasy Football Presented by ToonieBet is the final time this season Argos players can be used, as the Boatmen will be on a bye in Week 21.

In this week’s edition of Start vs. Sit, we discuss why having Toronto receivers is a risky play while also giving high praise to a defence that is picking up steam.

SASKATCHEWAN AT WINNIPEG

Friday, October 17

8:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-7)

O/U: 48.5

Start: Ontaria Wilson, WR, Winnipeg, $9,000 Salary

Yes, it’s still hard to believe Ontaria Wilson pulled that off on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend, with his major against Edmonton a strong contender for catch of the year. It was one of four receptions Wilson hauled in during the loss to the Elks, as he finished with 16.5 fantasy points, his second-best total in the five games he has played this season. Wilson has scored in double digits in four of those games, quietly establishing himself as the Bombers’ second receiving option after Nic Demski.

Wilson has produced at least 74 receiving yards in three of his starts. With the Bombers in need of a win to bolster their playoff hopes, pivot Zach Collaros will continue to make Wilson a vital part of the Winnipeg passing game. With the Roughriders expected to rest some of their starters, Wilson could thrive against reserve defensive backs. He’s definitely affordable and is a good fit for any fantasy lineup.

Sit: KeeSean Johnson, WR, Saskatchewan, $13,800 Salary

The Riders sidelined Dohnte Meyers on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend and will likely do the same with KeeSean Johnson, who has missed the first two practices this week. Johnson had just one target in Friday’s win over Toronto before being sidelined. With the depth Saskatchewan has at receiver, the unit will be fine without its pair of 1,000-yard receivers on the injured list.

Saskatchewan will also sit quarterback Trevor Harris in favour of Jake Maier. The Roughriders will look to give Kian Schaffer-Baker more reps entering the post-season. The likes of Tommy Nield, Joe Robustelli and Dhel Duncan-Busby will get their share of targets on Friday. If there’s a Saskatchewan receiver to like this week, our bet would be Robustelli.

EDMONTON AT BC

Friday, October 17

10:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: BC (-5.5)

O/U: 56.5

Start: Justin Rankin, RB, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary

Let’s not complicate this. If the Elks are going to defy the odds and move one step closer to the post-season, it will mean Justin Rankin is going to do things that only he can. WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend felt like another day at the office for Rankin, who put up 137 yards and a major from scrimmage while recording 20.7 fantasy points, the fifth time since Week 11 that Rankin has topped 20+ FP. Saturday also marked the fifth straight game Rankin has scored at least one touchdown, giving him 13 on the season.

Just 24 yards away from crossing the 1,000-yard rushing mark, Rankin will face a BC defence that will treat him much differently than it did in Week 1, when Rankin still put up 14.1 FP. He only touched the ball three times in a Week 6 loss to the Lions, but rest assured, he will have far more touches on Friday.

Sit: Edmonton Defence, $6,500 Salary

The Elks’ D has been an effective unit for fantasy defences of late. Edmonton has scored at least five fantasy points in four of its last five games, sparked by a secondary that has recorded 10 interceptions in that span.

Don’t bet on them being as productive this week. In its two previous games against the Lions, Edmonton has scored a total of one fantasy point, recording only one interception in eight quarters. Nathan Rourke and company have assured themselves of a post-season berth, yet there’s no reason to think they’ll ease up as they continue to battle for a home playoff game. There will be better defensive options this week.

MONTREAL AT OTTAWA

Saturday, October 18

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

Line: Montreal (-8.5)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Montreal Defence, $8,000 Salary

Speaking of better defensive options, the Alouettes have been a solid play during their current four-game winning streak, scoring at least six fantasy points in each, capped off by the 16 FP in the Thanksgiving Day win over the REDBLACKS. The Montreal pass rush has been a major contributor, recording 10 sacks in the last three games, with the duo of Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund and Tyrice Beverette combining for 18 of the team’s 39 QB takedowns.

Montreal has two defensive majors this season. That is a number that could change on Saturday, especially if Ottawa decides to go with Tyrie Adams over Dustin Crum at pivot. After a brutal stretch earlier in the season, the aggressive Als’ D is only beginning to hit its stride at just the right time of the year.

Sit: Ottawa Pivots

The REDBLACKS could go with Tyrie Adams at quarterback as Dustin Crum missed practice on Wednesday with a head injury, according to a report by TSN1200.

Adams has not been involved in a snap from scrimmage since the 2023 campaign, and breaking the ice against the Alouettes is not a wise move for any fantasy user with realistic hopes for a productive Week 20.

TORONTO AT CALGARY

Saturday, October 18

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: Calgary (-9.5)

O/U: 52.5

Start: Dedrick Mills, RB, Calgary, $13,900 Salary

The one constant of the Stampeders’ offence, Dedrick Mills delivered one of his best efforts of the season in Week 19, scoring 22.5 fantasy points in the win over Hamilton. Mills put up 105 yards and a pair of majors from scrimmage, giving him his second game of at least 20+ FP in four games and his third of the season.

Toronto’s pass defence should set up Vernon Adams Jr. for a big Saturday evening, but fantasy users have come to trust Mills’ reliability throughout most of the 2025 season. The league’s leading rusher with 1,255 yards, Mills has a CFL-best 38 runs of at least 10 yards and is tied for second with 10 rushing majors. In a West Division filled with elite runners, Mills continues to be the most unsung despite his impressive totals.

Sit: Argos Pivots

With Saturday marking their regular season finale, Toronto could go with a revolving door at quarterback. Jarret Doege got the WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend start before giving way to Tucker Horn and, for one pass attempt, Max Duggan.

The Argos have quality receivers, but their uncertainty about how they’ll oversee their trio of pivots makes a serious consideration of them risky. Calgary still has a playoff spot to play for, which means whoever is throwing the ball for Toronto will have to contend with the Stamps’ pass rush pairing of Clarence Hicks and Jaylon Hutchings, who have combined for 18 sacks and eight tackles for loss.