Honour Roll, WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend: Trevor Harris, Mike Rose, Elks’ O-line make the grade

TORONTO – Trevor Harris, Mike Rose and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 19 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).

PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.

WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: OFFENCE

QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | TOR 19 – SSK 27

PFF Player Grade: 90.0

23-of-29 passing (79.3 per cent) for 340 yards; third consecutive 300+ yard game

Three 30+ yard completions

Two touchdown passes and zero interceptions

140.0 efficiency rating

Fourth CFL Honour Roll All-Week selection (Weeks 6, 7, 9 and 12), including Player of the Week in Week 7; Player of the Month in July

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: DEFENCE

DL | Mike Rose | Saskatchewan Roughriders | TOR 19 – SSK 27

PFF Player Grade: 86.0

33 total defensive snaps

88.2 Grade on 29 pass rush snaps

CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: OFFENSIVE LINE

Edmonton Elks | WPG 20 – EDM 25

PFF unit grade: 80.8

Top-3 performers: Brett Boyko | 76.2 Mark Korte | 74.6 David Beard | 74.4



CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 19

