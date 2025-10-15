Honour Roll, WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend: Trevor Harris, Mike Rose, Elks’ O-line make the grade

Game Day October 15, 2025
TORONTO – Trevor Harris, Mike Rose and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line have made the grade for Week 19 in the Canadian Football League (CFL) Honour Roll powered by Pro Football Focus (PFF).
PFF utilizes extensive review of game footage to provide additional context for every action on the field. Highly-trained PFF staff breakdown every game, player and play to provide over 200 unique data points, which are used to compile Player Grades – a numerical representation up-to-100 of performance at their specific position. For more information on PFF, Player Grades, the Grading Scale and more, please visit pff.com/grades.
WESTJET THANKSGIVING WEEKEND
» Alouettes topple REDBLACKS to keep division title hopes alive
» Roughriders defeat Argonauts to lock up top spot in the West
» Elks keep playoff hopes alive with win over Blue Bombers
Each week, the highest individual Player Grades on offence and defence, as well as the highest graded offensive line, will be recognized in the CFL Honour Roll. The best individual performers by Player Grade from each of ten position groups, including the newly added Returner, will form the All-Week team. Offensive and defensive players must play a minimum of 25 snaps to be eligible and special teams players must play 10. Kickers, punters and returners do not have eligibility requirements. Ties will be broken by the number of snaps played.
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: OFFENCE
QB | Trevor Harris | Saskatchewan Roughriders | TOR 19 – SSK 27
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: DEFENCE
DL | Mike Rose | Saskatchewan Roughriders | TOR 19 – SSK 27
CFL HONOUR ROLL – WEEK 19: OFFENSIVE LINE
Edmonton Elks | WPG 20 – EDM 25
CFL HONOUR ROLL: ALL-WEEK 19
2025 TOP GRADES (OFF/DEF) – TOP 10
(Grade | Week | POS | Name | Team)