Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 20 picks

TORONTO — It’s still anyone’s game in the writer picks.

With just two weeks left in the regular season, the race for top pick maker is still as close as ever.

Pat Steinberg remains in first place with Kristina Costabile making up some ground and moving into second place.

Will Pat remain at the top or can Kristina, or any of the other writers, make up ground in Week 20?

SASKATCHEWAN AT WINNIPEG

Friday, October 17

8:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Heated rivals meet on Friday Night Football with both teams having slightly different mindsets. Of course, both teams want to win, but since the Saskatchewan Roughriders have already locked up first in the West, they are likely going to be resting some starters. Reports out of Saskatchewan say that Jake Maier was taking first team reps on Tuesday and is the likely starter for Friday night’s contest. Winnipeg, on the other hand, needs the win and they need it badly. The Bombers are currently in the crossover spot, but with a red-hot Elks team, that beat them in Week 19, right on their heels, Zach Collaros and co. will be looking to get back-to-back wins to finish out the regular season. The writers all think that Winnipeg will start that winning streak on Friday.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Winnipeg

EDMONTON AT BC

Friday, October 17

10:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

The Edmonton Elks have been one of the hottest teams in the CFL as of late, going 3-2 since Week 14. The three wins were against Calgary, Saskatchewan and Winnipeg, all above them in the standings, and the two defeats were close, back-to-back losses on walk-off field goals. Cody Fajardo and co. are now going against another red-hot team in the BC Lions. Not only have Nathan Rourke and his Leos won four straight contests, they’re well rested, coming back from a Week 19 bye. Edmonton was the underdog in last week’s game (the only CFL.ca writer who picked them was Kristina) and are in the same boat this week. Can they get the upset? Kristina thinks so.

WRITERS’ PICK: 80% BC

MONTREAL AT OTTAWA

Saturday, October 18

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

Saturday afternoon’s contest between these two East Division rivals is a rematch of WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend’s meeting. The Montreal Alouettes defeated the Ottawa REDBLACKS, who are out of post-season contention, in that one. Davis Alexander won his 10th start, and remains undefeated as a starter in the CFL. Montreal is still looking to make up more ground on the Tiger-Cats, who are on a bye this week. A win against Ottawa and the Als will tie Hamilton with 20 points, setting up an incredible race for the top spot in the final week of the regular season. The writers all think Montreal will get their fifth-straight victory in the nation’s capital.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Montreal

TORONTO AT CALGARY

Saturday, October 18

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Toronto’s last game of the 2025 season comes in Week 20, with the team heading out on a Week 21 bye. Despite missing playoffs this year, Ryan Dinwiddie’s group will want to finish out the season on a high note with a win on the road. Calgary, on the other hand, is still fighting for playoff positioning in the West. Coming off a big 37-20 win over the Tiger-Cats last week, which snapped a four-game losing skid, Vernon Adams Jr.’s group is feeling confident as they host the Double Blue in the final game of the week. Can they get the W? All of the pick makers say yes.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Calgary