10 of the last Grey Cup halftime shows

TORONTO — mgk will headline the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show at the 112th Grey Cup on November 16, joining a long list of incredible artists to have done so throughout the CFL’s history.

From Jonas Brothers to Shania Twain to Keith Urban, there has been plenty of top notch acts that rocked the stage during Canada’s biggest game.

CFL.ca takes a look back at the last 10 Grey Cup halftime shows.

» mgk to rock Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show at 112th Grey Cup

111TH GREY CUP | VANCOUVER | JONAS BROTHERS

The Jonas Brothers rocked the halftime show at BC Place in Vancouver for the 111th Grey Cup, where the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24.

110TH GREY CUP | HAMILTON | GREEN DAY

Billie Joe Armstrong and the Green Day played at the halftime show in the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton, where the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24.

109TH GREY CUP | REGINA | TYLER HUBBARD, JORDAN DAVIS, JOSH ROSS

Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Davis and Josh Ross got the party going during the halftime show at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina, same place where the Toronto Argonauts took down the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 in dramatic fashion.

108TH GREY CUP | HAMILTON | ARKELLS, THE LUMINEERS, K. FLAY

The trio of headliners at the halftime show for the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton featured Arkells, The Lumineers and K. Flay. Later that evening the Winnipeg Blue Bombers captured their second straight title with a 33-25 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in overtime.

107TH GREY CUP | CALGARY | KEITH URBAN

Country singer Keith Urban played at the halftime show for the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary where the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12.

106TH GREY CUP | EDMONTON | ALESSIA CARA

Alessia Cara performed at the halftime show in Edmonton during the 106th Grey Cup ahead of the Calgary Stampeders 27-16 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

105TH GREY CUP | OTTAWA | SHANIA TWAIN

Canadian legend Shania Twain rocked the halftime show of the 105th Grey Cup at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, same venue where the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampeders 27-24.

104TH GREY CUP | TORONTO | ONE REPUBLIC

The 104th Grey Cup featured pop rock band One Republic at the halftime show in Toronto, where the Ottawa REDBLACKS beat the Calgary Stampeders 39-33 in overtime.

103RD GREY CUP | WINNIPEG | FALL OUT BOY

The 103rd Grey Cup in Winnipeg had rock band Fall Out Boy for its halftime show during the 26-20 Edmonton win over the REDBLACKS.

102ND GREY CUP | VANCOUVER | IMAGINE DRAGONS

Rock band Imagine Dragons was the headliner for the halftime show at the 102nd Grey Cup in Vancouver, where the Stampeders beat the Ticats 20-16 to capture the title.