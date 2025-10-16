Follow CFL

© 2025 CFL. All rights reserved.

Menu
Grey Cup October 16, 2025

10 of the last Grey Cup halftime shows

CFL.ca

TORONTO — mgk will headline the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show at the 112th Grey Cup on November 16, joining a long list of incredible artists to have done so throughout the CFL’s history.

From Jonas Brothers to Shania Twain to Keith Urban, there has been plenty of top notch acts that rocked the stage during Canada’s biggest game.

CFL.ca takes a look back at the last 10 Grey Cup halftime shows.

RELATED
» mgk to rock Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show at 112th Grey Cup
» Manitoba native Catie St. Germain to deliver national anthem at 112th Grey Cup
» 112th Grey Cup VIP packages available now
» Learn more about the 112th Grey Cup festival
» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

111TH GREY CUP | VANCOUVER | JONAS BROTHERS

The rock band performed in front of a sold out BC Place with 52,439 people in attendance (Kevin Sousa CFL.ca)

The Jonas Brothers rocked the halftime show at BC Place in Vancouver for the 111th Grey Cup, where the Toronto Argonauts beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 41-24.

110TH GREY CUP | HAMILTON | GREEN DAY

Green Day opened the halftime show in Hamilton with their popular hit “The American Dream is Killing Me” (CFL.ca)

Billie Joe Armstrong and the Green Day played at the halftime show in the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton, where the Montreal Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24.

109TH GREY CUP | REGINA | TYLER HUBBARD, JORDAN DAVIS, JOSH ROSS

Hubbard (featured) performed three songs in Regina, including hit songs “Cruise” and “5 foot 9” (Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca)

Tyler Hubbard, Jordan Davis and Josh Ross got the party going during the halftime show at the 109th Grey Cup in Regina, same place where the Toronto Argonauts took down the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 in dramatic fashion.

108TH GREY CUP | HAMILTON | ARKELLS, THE LUMINEERS, K. FLAY

Arkells, The Lumineers and K. Flay took the stage in Hamilton for the 108th Grey Cup (CFL.ca)

The trio of headliners at the halftime show for the 108th Grey Cup in Hamilton featured Arkells, The Lumineers and K. Flay. Later that evening the Winnipeg Blue Bombers captured their second straight title with a 33-25 over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in overtime.

107TH GREY CUP | CALGARY | KEITH URBAN

Urban played in front of 35,439 people at McMahon Stadium in Calgary (Dave Chidley/CFL.ca)

Country singer Keith Urban played at the halftime show for the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary where the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12.

106TH GREY CUP | EDMONTON | ALESSIA CARA

Canadian singer Alessia Cara performed seven of her songs, including hit song “Scars To Your Beautiful” (The Canadian Press)

Alessia Cara performed at the halftime show in Edmonton during the 106th Grey Cup ahead of the Calgary Stampeders 27-16 win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

105TH GREY CUP | OTTAWA | SHANIA TWAIN

This was Twain’s second Grey Cup halftime show and first since the 90th Grey Cup in 2002 in Edmonton (The Canadian Press)

Canadian legend Shania Twain rocked the halftime show of the 105th Grey Cup at TD Place Stadium in Ottawa, same venue where the Toronto Argonauts defeated the Calgary Stampeders 27-24.

104TH GREY CUP | TORONTO | ONE REPUBLIC

One Republic played several of their hits at BMO Field for the 104th Grey Cup, including “Counting Stars” (Geoff Robins/CFL.ca)

The 104th Grey Cup featured pop rock band One Republic at the halftime show in Toronto, where the Ottawa REDBLACKS beat the Calgary Stampeders 39-33 in overtime.

103RD GREY CUP | WINNIPEG | FALL OUT BOY

The American rock band opened the halftime show at the 103rd Grey Cup with their hit song “Centuries” (The Canadian Press)

The 103rd Grey Cup in Winnipeg had rock band Fall Out Boy for its halftime show during the 26-20 Edmonton win over the REDBLACKS.

102ND GREY CUP | VANCOUVER | IMAGINE DRAGONS

The band known for hits such as “Radioactive” and “Demons” rocked the halftime show at the 102nd Grey Cup in Vancouver (CFL.ca)

Rock band Imagine Dragons was the headliner for the halftime show at the 102nd Grey Cup in Vancouver, where the Stampeders beat the Ticats 20-16 to capture the title.

The comment system on this website is now powered by the CFL.ca Forums. We'd love for you to be part of the conversation; click the Start Discussion button below to register an account and join the community!