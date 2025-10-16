112th Grey Cup Playoff Scenarios: Stamps, Bombers eye playoff spot

TORONTO — The Calgary Stampeders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers are looking to punch their tickets to the post-season in Week 20.

In addition, the Lions could lock up second in the West, and the East playoff picture could also come into focus.

The following scenarios are in play this week.

EAST DIVISION

OTT WIN = HAM claims East Division, earning right to host the Eastern Final at Hamilton Stadium on November 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET. MTL will also host the crossover team in the Eastern Semi-Final at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium on November 1 at 3:– p.m. ET

WEST DIVISION

BC WIN = WPG secures playoff spot

WPG LOSS or EDM LOSS or CGY WIN = CGY clinches post-season berth

WPG LOSS and BC WIN and CGY LOSS = BC will host the Western Semi-Final at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place on November 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET

PLAYOFF PICTURE

In Week 15, Saskatchewan booked its ticket to the Grey Cup Playoffs for a second straight season.

In Week 16, Hamilton secured a post-season berth and a home playoff date.

In Week 18, Montreal locked down its sixth consecutive post-season spot, while earning a home playoff date.

In Week 18, BC clinched a playoff spot.

In Week 18, a West-to-East crossover was confirmed, marking the 13th crossover since the rule was introduced in 1996, and the first since 2019.

In Week 19, Saskatchewan claimed the West Division title, earning the right to host the Western Final on November 8.

CROSSOVER RULE

If the fourth-place team in Division A – A4 – has more points than the third-place team in Division B – B3 (they cannot be tied), A4 will cross over and take the place of B3 in terms of playoff seeding. A4 will then compete against B2 in the Division B Semi-Final.

WEEK 20 SCHEDULE