3 keys to victory for Edmonton, BC in Week 20

VANCOUVER — Clinging to its playoff hopes, the Edmonton Elks hit the road to take on the BC Lions at Save-on-Foods Field at BC Place on Friday night.

Edmonton defeated Winnipeg in Week 19 to move to 7-9.

BC was on a bye but has won its last four games.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 10:30 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

EDMONTON ELKS

1. SECONDARY PLAYING WELL WHEN IT MATTERS

Edmonton has 10 interceptions over the last five games, including two against Winnipeg from defensive back JJ Ross and linebacker Kenneth Logan Jr. It’s hard to imagine them having much success this week without finding a way to shut down Lions’ pivot Nathan Rourke.

2. POUND THE GROUND

Offensively, there’s an opportunity for the Elks to use the run game to their advantage. Running back Justin Rankin continues to shine and sits 24 yards away from 1,000 for the first time in his young Canadian Football League career. Meanwhile, the Lions have allowed 104.9 rushing yards per game.

3. DON’T FORGET ABOUT DEFENDING THE RUN

Rourke will certainly be the focus of the Edmonton defence, but it can’t ignore the threat in the run game. Running back James Butler sat third in the league coming into the week with 1,103 rushing yards, and even backup Zander Horvath has chipped in when his number has been called. Linebacker Joel Dublanko and company have their work cut out for them.

BC LIONS

1. LIONS FIRST FULL LOOK AT CODY FAJARDO

These two teams have met twice this season, but not since Week 6. That 32-14 Lions’ win on July 13 was when quarterback Cody Fajardo took over the Elks’ pocket. It’s a different-looking offence with him under centre, and Robert Carter Jr., Garry Peters and the rest of the secondary have the responsibility of shutting down his targets.

2. PASS RUSH

Defensive lineman Mathieu Betts, who had a league-leading 14 sacks after 19 weeks, will try to help out his secondary by getting to Fajardo before he has a chance to make a play. Against Edmonton this season, Betts has six defensive tackles and one sack.

3. TOP TALENT

Sometimes talent prevails, and it’s just that simple. Quarterback Nathan Rourke has targeted Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis a combined 234 times, a number that will likely grow this week. The trio have an opportunity to make for a long night for the Elks’ defence.

NEED TO KNOW: