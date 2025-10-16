3 keys to victory for Saskatchewan, Winnipeg in Week 20

WINNIPEG — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers reignite their long-standing rivalry at Princess Auto Stadium on Friday Night Football.

Saskatchewan staked claim to the West Division title with a 27-19 victory over the Toronto Argonauts a week ago.

Winnipeg fell to 8-8 following a loss to Edmonton and is just two points ahead of the fifth-place Elks.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Friday’s 8:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

1. FINE TUNING TIME

With first place in the division wrapped up, the Roughriders will use the final two weeks of the regular season to balance rest and preparation for the playoffs. An area of focus for Corey Mace’s team will be the pass defence, which has allowed 286.9 yards per game. It’s a unit that gets a boost as defensive back Tevaughn Campbell returns from injury.

2. OPPORTUNITIES ARISE

Quarterback Jake Maier will get the start under centre in place of Trevor Harris, while receivers KeeSean Johnson, Samuel Emilus and running back AJ Ouellette are listed as out. Joe Robustelli and Kian Schaffer-Baker will be the key targets for Maier, and it also opens the door for receiver Shawn Bane Jr. and running back Mario Anderson Jr. to step up.

3. BRETT LAUTHER’S LEG

Kicker Brett Lauther has been better as the season’s gone on. He nailed all five of his field goals against Toronto and is 14-for-16 over his past five games. When points come at a premium during the playoffs, Lauther needs to be locked in, and the work continues over these final two games.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

1. STRONG AT THE OFFENSIVE LINE

The last time these two teams met, Zach Collaros was knocked out of the game with a head injury and missed the next two weeks. The offensive line, led by Stanley Bryant and Pat Neufeld, will do its best to keep the Riders’ pass rushers from getting anywhere close to Collaros.

2. ONTARIA WILSON

With receiver Nic Demski out with a hamstring issue, someone will need to step up in his absence. Look no further than Ontaria Wilson. Wilson has pulled down 336 yards in five games, including 89 against Saskatchewan in a Week 14 loss.

3. ON THE BACK OF BRADY OLIVEIRA

Running back Brady Oliveira has rushed for 100-plus yards in three of his last four games and topped 1,000 for the fourth straight season, thanks to 117 against Edmonton. Saskatchewan has held him in check once already, though, limiting him to a season-low 24 yards during a Week 13 Riders win.

NEED TO KNOW: