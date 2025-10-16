Game Notes: What you need to know ahead of Week 20

TORONTO — Week 20 is here with it CFL.ca’s Game Notes, full of information about players and this week’s matchups, including:

Three Canadian receivers have reached 1,000 yards (Justin McInnis 1,115, Kiondré Smith 1,027 and Nic Demski 1,001) – the most since 1993.

Edmonton has committed the fewest turnovers this season (19) and the team leads the CFL with a +9 turnover ratio.

The Lions are on a four-game winning streak where they have scored an average of 39 points.

Davis Alexander holds the CFL record for the best mark to open a career at 10-0, including being 3-0 against Ottawa.

Vernon Adams Jr. needs 251 passing yards for his second 4,000+ season. He also needs 61 passing yards for 20,000 in his career.

Check out all CFL.ca’s Game Notes for Week 20 below.

RELATED

» 4 storylines to watch in Week 20

» Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 20 picks

» Weekly Predictor: Who wins in Week 20?

» KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the 112th Grey Cup favourite?

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Game Notes Saskatchewan at Winnipeg Download PDF Edmonton at BC Download PDF Montreal at Ottawa Coming Soon Toronto at Calgary Coming Soon

QUICK SLANTS

LEAGUE-WIDE

Three Canadian receivers have reached 1,000 yards (Justin McInnis 1,115, Kiondré Smith 1,027 and Nic Demski 1,001) – the most since 1993.

Four players have hit the 1,000+ rushing yard plateau: Dedrick Mills 1,225, A.J. Ouellette 1,179, James Butler 1,103 and Brady Oliveira 1,088. If Justin Rankin (976) and Greg Bell (944) reach the mark, it would mark the first time since 2009 that six or more have done so.

There were 37 sacks across the seven contests in the past two weeks (5.29 per game).

SSK (12-4) at WPG (8-8)

Week 13: WPG 30 – SSK 34

Week 14: SSK 21 – WPG 13

Saskatchewan allows a league-low 76.4 rushing yards per game, while Winnipeg owns the second-best rushing attack, averaging 121.9 yards per game.

Saskatchewan last posted a three-game sweep of the teams’ season series in 2014.

Jake Maier will make his second start this season (1-0). He is a career 1-6 against Winnipeg.

Samuel Emilus recorded a season-high 142 receiving yards last week. He needs 86 more for 3,000 in his career.

Malik Carney’s next sack will be the 25 th of his career.

of his career. Willie Jefferson leads the league with 15 pass knockdowns.

Trey Vaval has four kick-return TDs this season – one off Keith Stokes’s club record.

Tony Jones is six shy of his first 100-defensive tackle season.

EDM (7-9) at BC (9-7)

Week 1: EDM 14 – BC 31

Week 6: BC 32 – EDM 14

BC tops the CFL in big plays with 53. Edmonton is second with 48.

BC ranks first in net offence (428.5), while Edmonton has allowed a league-high 383.2 net yards.

Edmonton has committed the fewest turnovers this season (19) and the team leads the CFL with a +9 turnover ratio.

Edmonton has lost six straight in BC with their last win coming on August 19, 2021.

Cody Fajardo needs 94 yards for his fifth 3,000 passing yard season. He leads the league with a 75 per cent completion rate. He is a career 6-6 against the Lions.

Fajardo has not thrown an interception in his past 172 passing attempts.

Justin Rankin needs 24 yards for his first 1,000-yard rushing season. He has 1,608 yards from scrimmage.

The Lions are on a four-game winning streak where they have scored an average of 39 points.

In the teams’ two matchups this season, Nathan Rourke has totaled 669 yards and five TD passes. He is a career 5-0 against Edmonton.

Keon Hatcher tops the CFL with 1,516 receiving yards; he is the first Lion to reach the 1,500+ plateau since Emmanuel Arceneaux (1,566) in 2016. In his last seven games, Hatcher has 47 receptions for 794 yards.

Mathieu Betts has recorded a sack in each of his last four games with a total of 10 across that span.

MTL (9-7) at OTT (4-12)

TOR (5-12) at CGY (9-7)