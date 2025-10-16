Manitoba native Catie St. Germain to deliver national anthem at 112th Grey Cup

TORONTO — When Canadian Football League (CFL) fans unite to cheer on the game they love at the 112th Grey Cup, a world-class soundtrack will reverberate throughout Princess Auto Stadium, featuring a proudly Canadian legendary band, a powerful voice from the championship’s host province and a global icon preparing to embark on a journey around the world.

Canadian alt-rockers Our Lady Peace will open the festivities in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show. Niverville, Man., native Catie St. Germain will deliver the national anthem. And genre-bending singer, rapper and songwriter mgk will headline the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show.

“We’re delivering a remarkable sound and atmosphere that will match the world-class action and entertainment on the field,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “An iconic Canadian band to kick things off, a powerful Manitoban voice to honour our anthem and a rising megastar to electrify halftime. It’s going to be a show as unforgettable as the game itself!”

RELATED

» mgk to rock Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show at 112th Grey Cup

» Our Lady Peace to headline SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff show

» 112th Grey Cup VIP packages available now

» Learn more about the 112th Grey Cup festival

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Catie St. Germain has been a fixture in her home province’s music scene since breaking through in 2023 and claiming the prestigious Manitoba Country Music Association (MCMA) award for Emerging Artist. Her heartfelt performances led to three more MCMA awards in 2024, including Single of the Year for High Forever off her debut EP Cleaning House (Or Trying).

On November 8, the Métis singer-songwriter is hoping to hear her name called at the 2025 MCMA awards, where she has collected six nominations, including Female Artist of the Year, the NCI FM Indigenous Country Music Award, Single of the Year for Good Girl Gone Bad Mom, and Fans’ Choice Entertainer of the Year. St. Germain is certainly no stranger to Princess Auto Stadium, having played multiple halftime shows and tailgates in support of her beloved Blue and Gold.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” said St. Germain. “Performing in my hometown on a national stage is going to be an unforgettable experience and I truly can’t wait!”