mgk to rock Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show at 112th Grey Cup

TORONTO — When Canadian Football League (CFL) fans unite to cheer on the game they love at the 112th Grey Cup, a world-class soundtrack will reverberate throughout Princess Auto Stadium, featuring a proudly Canadian legendary band, a powerful voice from the championship’s host province and a global icon preparing to embark on a journey around the world.

Canadian alt-rockers Our Lady Peace will open the festivities in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show. Niverville, Man., native Catie St. Germain will deliver the national anthem. And genre-bending singer, rapper and songwriter mgk will headline the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show.

“We’re delivering a remarkable sound and atmosphere that will match the world-class action and entertainment on the field,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “An iconic Canadian band to kick things off, a powerful Manitoban voice to honour our anthem and a rising megastar to electrify halftime. It’s going to be a show as unforgettable as the game itself!”

In November, when mgk kicks off his highly anticipated Lost Americana Tour, in support of his seventh studio album of the same name, he will first make a stop in Winnipeg to find Canadiana. The multi-platinum artist is known for defying boundaries and crossing genres to reach fans of hip-hop, pop, rock and alternative.

“Canada has some of the best fans, so I’m excited to play the Grey Cup Halftime Show and to see some epic Canadian football!” said mgk.

mgk’s infectious sound has been spotlighted on chart-topping, signature solo efforts and unforgettable collaborations with many of the world’s most celebrated artists. 2023’s Mainstream Sellout garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rock Album, and mgk has taken home multiple American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards. His latest effort, Lost Americana, is filled with energy-infused, pop-rock anthems, including Cliché, Vampire Diaries and Miss Sunshine. The 2025-26 Lost Americana Tour will cross the globe with 67 shows across 14 countries, including six more to come in Canada.

Football has long been a creative outlet for mgk, who headlined last year’s NFL halftime show in Germany. His latest track, don’t wait, run fast, is currently featured as the anthem for ESPN’s college football coverage throughout the 2025-26 season.

“It’s Bud Light’s first year as the Grey Cup Halftime Show sponsor and we are thrilled to have a global artist kick-off our inaugural year of the partnership,” said Andrew Oosterhuis, Marketing Vice President, Labatt. “We look forward to consumers enjoying the clean, crisp taste of Bud Light during the most-viewed, live-music performance in the country.”

The 112th Grey Cup will be played on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS. It will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network, and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+. A limited number of tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.