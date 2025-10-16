Most Outstanding Canadian Watch: Who will win the award?

It’s time for the final Most Outstanding Canadian update of the 2025 CFL season.

In a year in which Canadiana has reached far and wide with powerful impacts, I’d like to take a moment to say thank you to every Canadian across the game who fills their fan base with joy and makes this broadcaster look forward to my weekly CFL on TSN assignment.

As we know, the MOC award is given to one player and one player only. One who stands above the rest and cannot be denied his place in CFL history, forever remembered as the top Canuck in a season we’ll be talking about for decades.

Before we get there I’d like to acknowledge three positional groups not represented in this top five list.

First, the defensive backs, where Saskatchewan’s Tevaughn Campbell and Hamilton’s Stavros Katsantonis are tied for the CFL lead in interceptions (six) with Calgary’s Adrian Greene trailing closely behind. The Canadian ball hawks have been special this year in a positional group that continuously gains steam in the CFL Draft as most impressive.

Next the kickers. Yes, kickers. For some, it was a tough season, but another trio of Canadians have shone bright from start to finish. BC’s Sean Whyte leads the CFL in make percentage at 94.6 per cent, while Hamilton’s Marc Liegghio is 45/49 on the year and Lirim Hajrullahu is a ridiculous 10/12 on kicks of 50 yards or more. Special.

And finally, the offensive lineman. They are the glue of Canadian content, and the people who keep frail arms like mine in one piece for a living and able to walk into the booth each weekend. Due to the nature of this award, it’s hard to see an offensive lineman playing a significant role, but their work is crucial to the championship chances of quality teams.

Now, on to the top five.

1. NATHAN ROURKE | QUARTERBACK | BC LIONS

Nathan Rourke deserves to win the award in 2025.

As I’ve always said in this biweekly piece, when you play the most important position on the field as a Canadian, you’re always going to get extra eyeballs and attention.

Rourke has welcomed it all, has not cracked under the pressure of carrying the flag, and has excelled on the field. He sits second in CFL passing yardage, just behind Hamilton’s Bo Levi Mitchell, with 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions on the season.

Welcome to the two-time MOC club, Nathan.

2. BRADY OLIVEIRA | RUNNING BACK | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Nic Demski had a tremendous run on this last time, but for a running back to miss as much time as Brady Oliveria did and come back to lead the CFL in rush yards per game (77.7) through the ups and downs of quarterback play in Winnipeg this season is pretty special stuff.

I don’t think he has a chance to win it, but credit where credit is due after another solid season, as we wait to see if the Bombers run game can take over the CFL playoffs and lead to a storming of the Grey Cup at home.

3. JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

The second BC Lions standout on the list, Justin McInnis leads all Canadians in receiving yards (1,115) and is tied for the top mark in Canadian receiving touchdowns (seven).

His connection with quarterback Nathan Rourke has been significantly improved this season from last and the results have shown week after week.

4. CAMERON JUDGE | LINEBACKER | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

A stat stuffer all season long, there is no doubting Cameron Judge‘s ability to have an impact at all levels of the field.

I find myself wondering what top flight performance he would’ve pulled off in the CFL playoffs if Toronto got that far, but the Double Blue’s season is close to conclusion. One of the few bright stars shining right to the end of October will be Judge’s efforts.

5. MATHIEU BETTS | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | BC LIONS

It was a slow start, but it’s been a magnificent conclusion to the regular season for Mathieu Betts.

He had a four, a three and a two sack game all in rapid succession to put himself three clear of Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund from the Montreal Alouettes in the sack race, as two Canadians top the chart in quarterback takedowns.