Our Lady Peace to headline SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show at 112th Grey Cup

TORONTO — When Canadian Football League (CFL) fans unite to cheer on the game they love at the 112th Grey Cup, a world-class soundtrack will reverberate throughout Princess Auto Stadium, featuring a proudly Canadian legendary band, a powerful voice from the championship’s host province and a global icon preparing to embark on a journey around the world.

Canadian alt-rockers Our Lady Peace will open the festivities in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show. Niverville, Man., native Catie St. Germain will deliver the national anthem. And genre-bending singer, rapper and songwriter mgk will headline the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show.

“We’re delivering a remarkable sound and atmosphere that will match the world-class action and entertainment on the field,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “An iconic Canadian band to kick things off, a powerful Manitoban voice to honour our anthem and a rising megastar to electrify halftime. It’s going to be a show as unforgettable as the game itself!”

Whether Somewhere Out There or in their hometown of Toronto, Our Lady Peace (OLP) has always stayed proudly true to its Canadian roots. The alternative rockers have sold millions of albums worldwide, but some of their greatest successes have come in Canada with four JUNO Awards, including two for Group of the Year, and a record-tying ten MuchMusic Video Awards. This year, in honour of three decades of music-making mastery, the band embarked on OLP30 – a 15-stop tour across its home and native land, celebrating a storied discography with its millions of fans across the nation.

“We’re honoured to be part of such an iconic and longstanding Canadian tradition,” said OLP frontman Raine Maida. “See you in Winnipeg on November 16!”

“Every year, the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show serves as an outstanding platform for Canadian artists to share their music with fans across the country, and this year we are thrilled to have Our Lady Peace take the stage,” said Rob Keen, SVP, Sales, Marketing & Canadian Content Development at SiriusXM Canada. “We’re proud to continue our long-standing partnership with the CFL and to celebrate the powerful connection between music and sport.”

The 112th Grey Cup will be played on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS. It will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network, and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+. A limited number of tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.