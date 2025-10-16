Top plays in CFL Fantasy at every position in Week 20

Week 20 of CFL Fantasy Presented by ToonieBet means the BC Lions and their offence are back.

That’s great news for fantasy users who managed to survive WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend without the likes of Nathan Rourke and Keon Hatcher Sr. in the lineup. Lions’ firepower aside, there is plenty to like in this week’s rankings.

QUARTERBACKS

1. Nathan Rourke, BC, $15,000 Salary (26.9 Projected Fantasy Points): Only a bye week could slow down Nathan Rourke, who has averaged 31.8 fantasy points in his previous four games while accounting for 15 touchdowns. It’s safe to say he’s our Most Outstanding Player in fantasy football this season.

2. Vernon Adams Jr., Calgary, $15,000 Salary (14.6 PFP): Facing a Toronto pass defence that is last with 32 passing majors and 35 completions of 30+ yards allowed is a recipe for Vernon Adams Jr. to play about projection. He still managed 39.2 FP in Weeks 17 and 18 despite throwing four interceptions, so if the miscues are under control, a huge week is quite possible.

3. Davis Alexander, Montreal, $15,000 Salary (18.3 PFP): Davis Alexander was an incomplete pass or two from having his 13.6 FP outing on Thanksgiving Day being higher. Another shot at a REDBLACKS team that has lost six of its previous seven should get Alexander back on track.

4. Cody Fajardo, Edmonton, $14,100 Salary (14.8 PFP): With a playoff berth still in play, this feels like a week where Cody Fajardo snaps out of a skid that has seen him score 12.4 FP and 13.5 FP in the previous two games. He scored 14.3 fantasy points in the fourth quarter of the Week 6 loss to BC, which opened the door for him to gain the starting role.

5. Zach Collaros, Winnipeg, $13,200 Salary (13.8 PFP): Zach Collaros has just one game of multiple majors since Week 4, but will have a chance to improve on that number against a Riders’ secondary that has allowed the second most passing yards per game (286.9) in 2025.

RUNNING BACKS

1. Justin Rankin, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary (19.9 PFP): Justin Rankin has generated at least 88 yards from scrimmage in all but one game since Week 8. With five straight games with a major, Rankin has more than earned his right atop the standings.

2. Brady Oliveira, Winnipeg, $15,000 Salary (16.6 PFP): The league leader with 77.7 rushing yards per game, Brady Oliveira has accounted for over 100 yards from scrimmage in 11 of his 14 games, including each of the past five. Imagine how much more productive it would be if Oliveira could find the end zone, which he has not reached since Week 13.

3. James Butler, BC, $15,000 Salary (16.5 PFP): Lest we forget, James Butler used to top the rankings for a good portion of the season. He’s also coming off a 19.9 FP outing in Week 18, his sixth game of at least 15.9 FP since Week 5.

4. Dedrick Mills, Calgary, $13,900 Salary (14.8 PFP): Dedrick Mills is the league’s leading rusher and has scored over 20 fantasy points twice in the last four games. Mills should be able to add to his rushing TD total at the expense of a Toronto defence that’s allowed a league-high 50 offensive majors.

RECEIVERS

1. Keon Hatcher Sr., BC, $15,000 Salary (18.6 PFP): Keon Hatcher Sr. is redefining the phrase “finish up strong,” having scored at least 20.7 fantasy points in three of his previous four games. He torched the Elks for 22 FP during the last meeting in Week 6, so, yes, pair him with Rourke.

2. Justin McInnis, BC, $15,000 Salary (16.6 PFP): Would it make sense to invest $45,000 of your $70,000 fantasy salary on Rourke, Hatcher Sr., and Justin McInnis? Considering McInnis has majors in three straight games, yes, yes you should.

3. Tyson Philpot, Montreal, $13,400 Salary (16.9 PFP): Tyson Philpot had only 10 FP in Week 19, but he has at least six receptions in four straight games. There’s little chance Philpot will be limited to 40 yards in consecutive games.

4. Ontaria Wilson, Winnipeg, $9,000 Salary (12.7 PFP): Ontaria Wilson has emerged as the downfield presence the Blue Bombers have needed to complement Nic Demski. He’s been targeted 12 times on passes of 20+ yards in the five games he’s played, which has helped his average of 18 yards per route.

5. Makai Polk, Toronto, $10,000 Salary (11.9 PFP): Enjoy Makai Polk one last time, as he and the Argos end their season in Week 20 against the Stampeders. Prorate his total over 18 games, and Polk finishes with 84 receptions for 1,047 yards and six majors, something to keep in mind when thinking about 2026.

6. Justin Hardy, Ottawa, $13,800 Salary (14 PFP): There is no way Justin Hardy has another game like he had on WestJet Thanksgiving Weekend when he failed to record a reception and had just a five-yard jet sweep.

7. Tyler Snead, Montreal, $13,900 Salary (11.9 PFP): Like his aforementioned teammate, Tyler Snead’s Thanksgiving Day numbers (6.5 FP) were tempered by a somewhat conservative game plan, although Snead came this close to reeling in a highlight catch for a major. Expect him to rebound in a big way.

8. Jake Herslow, Toronto, $11,200 Salary (15.4 PFP): A bid for 1,000 receiving yards is unlikely after Jake Herslow finished with 51 yards on seven catches in the previous two games. Still, the temptation to start one of the season’s breakout stars is strong despite the uncertain status of the Argos’ QB room.

9. Bralon Addison, Ottawa, $11,300 Salary (12.8 PFP): Bralon Addison’s prior work overshadows his last two games, which resulted in 9.5 fantasy points and 45 receiving yards. There’s enough trust in him to rebound.

10. Kaion Julien-Grant, Edmonton, $10,600 Salary (11.6 PFP): It can’t all be about Justin Rankin. That opens the door for Kaion Julien-Grant, who has at least 12.9 FP in three of his past five games. There’s no other receiver on the Elks’ roster who can be regarded as reliable in a fantasy sense.

DEFENCES

1. Montreal, $8,000 Salary (7.7 PFP): The Alouettes have recorded interceptions in four of their previous five games while adding 10 sacks in the same span.

2. Saskatchewan, $8,900 Salary (7.8 PFP): The Riders have scored at least 10 FP seven times this season. Two of those came at the expense of the Blue Bombers, as Saskatchewan scored a total of 23 FP in Weeks 13 and 14.

3. BC, $6,500 Salary (7 PFP): After a tepid start, the Lions have become a valuable source of fantasy production, having scored at least eight fantasy points in four straight games. An imposing pass rush that has racked up 19 sacks in that span has led the way.

4. Toronto, $7,000 Salary (6.5 PFP): For one last time, consider a defence that has put up at least two sacks in four of the past five games.