3 keys to victory for Montreal, Ottawa in Week 20

OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes and Ottawa REDBLACKS close out a home-and-home series on Saturday afternoon.

Montreal still has its sights set on first place in the East Division after downing the REDBLACKS 30-10 in Week 19.

Ottawa is trying to avoid a five-game losing streak.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN, RDS and CTV in Canada, and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

1. (AUSTIN) MACK ATTACK

Receiver Austin Mack hauled in 87 yards and a touchdown last week, giving him 190 over two games against Ottawa this season. He’ll surely be one of quarterback Davis Alexander’s first looks once again.

2. ANOTHER STRONG DEFENSIVE EFFORT

The Als’ defence has allowed 20 or fewer points in three straight games and will try to continue that positive trend. Defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy and linebacker Tyrice Beverette need to play an important role in keeping the streak going.

3. DAVIS ALEXANDER GOES FOR SEVEN STRAIGHT

Davis Alexander has won all six of his starts this season, which is a main reason why the Als still have eyes on the East Division crown. Two of those victories have come against Ottawa, where he’s totalled 574 yards in the process.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

1. TYRIE ADAMS TIME

Quarterback Dustin Crum has been ruled out with a head injury, and without Dru Brown, the REDBLACKS will go to Tyrie Adams. Adams hasn’t factored into a game since 2023 and is 31-for-49 for 412 yards in his Canadian Football League career.

2. WILLIAM STANBACK STEPPING UP IN SUPPORT

The other option is to hand the ball to running back William Stanback, which Crum did 11 times for 87 yards on Thanksgiving Monday. It’s probably a good game plan as the Als front is allowing 101.1 yards per game on the ground.

3. LOOK FOR EUGENE LEWIS

Eugene Lewis is coming off a game in which he had one catch for 10 yards. If head coach Bob Dyce’s pass game wants to find more success in the air, looking to their top receiver more often is a place to start. For those interested in milestones, he’s also 37 yards shy of 1,000.

NEED TO KNOW: