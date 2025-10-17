3 keys to victory for Toronto, Calgary in Week 20

CALGARY — The Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders close out Week 20 on Saturday night at McMahon Stadium.

It’s the final game of the 2025 season for Toronto, which owns a 5-12 record and will miss the playoffs.

Calgary finds itself in the middle of the West Division race at 9-7.

Here’s three keys to victory for both teams ahead of Saturday’s 7:00 p.m. ET kickoff, which can be watched on TSN in Canada and on CFL+ in the U.S. and internationally.

RELATED

» Depth Charts: TOR | CGY

» Game Notes: Argonauts at Stampeders

» Tickets: Toronto at Calgary

» Injury Reports: Stay up to date

» Who’s gonna win? Play CFL Pick ‘Em presented by Old Dutch now!

» Sign up and watch CFL games on CFL+ in the U.S. and Internationally

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

1. END ON A HIGH

It’s not the season Toronto expected, but there’s an opportunity to enter the off-season on a positive note. With Calgary still having plenty to play for, there should be motivation to perform and play spoiler.

2. KEEPING POINTS OFF THE BOARD

The Argos came into the week sixth in net yards surrendered at 363.8, but last in points allowed with 539. The secondary has given up consecutive 300-plus passing yards games, and they’ll need defensive backs Benjie Franklin, Tarvarus McFadden and Derek Slywka to bring their best one more time to keep it from happening three weeks in a row.

3. MILESTONES CAN BE A MOTIVATOR

No matter who’s under centre, they’ll be looking the way of receivers Dejon Brissett and Kevin Mital. Brissett is 113 yards away from 1,000, while Mital is eight receptions shy of 100.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

1. RUN AWAY WITH IT

If the hand is hot, keep going to it. It’s a notion that applies to the Stampeders’ ground game, as running back Dedrick Mills has rushed for at least 72 yards in four straight contests, including a 105-yard effort a week ago against Hamilton. If he gets tired, fellow rusher Ludovick Choquette has shown he can handle some of the workload.

2. THE FRONT

Defensive lineman Clarence Hicks has racked up 11 sacks, and linebacker Derrick Moncrief has had the most tackles for a loss after 19 weeks with 10. The pair will try to exploit an Argos’ offensive line that’s been broken through for 52 sacks.

3. QUICK START

Putting points on the board on the first couple of possessions could take the struggling Argos out of it early. Aside from the run game, receiver Erik Brooks has been performing well of late with 186 yards over his past two games. If he’s not open, quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. can turn his aim to Clark Barnes, Tevin Jones or Dominique Rhymes.

NEED TO KNOW: