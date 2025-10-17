3 stats that defined Winnipeg’s Week 20 win over Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG – Resting key personnel on the road, the Saskatchewan Roughriders still made the Winnipeg Blue Bombers work for their win on Friday evening as they narrowly avoided the upset in a defensive showdown at Princess Auto Stadium. It would take a Sergio Castillo walk-off field goal for Winnipeg to get the victory as they edged out the Riders 17-16.

Ontaria Wilson hauled in Winnipeg’s only touchdown of the day while Brady Oliveira continued his recent hot streak with another strong performance to help out his offence.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

104 – BRADY OLIVEIRA YARDS FROM SCRIMMAGE

With not much working for them on offence, the Blue Bombers leaned on their star running back time and time again during Friday’s contest. Oliveira put together a 100-yard performance, picking up 75 rushing yards to go with his 29 through the air.

Oliveira came up big on Winnipeg’s game winning drive, picking up 35 yards to set up Castillo’s walk-off.

1 – ONTARIA WILSON TOUCHDOWN CATCH

The Riders got a very early touchdown after Trey Vaval coughed away the football on the game’s opening kickoff. Thankfully for the Bombers, the lethal connection between Zach Collaros and Wilson immediately got them back into the game.

Winnipeg responded to an early deficit with a touchdown on their opening possession, with Collaros sending a 28-yard pass to Wilson. The first quarter score would be their only touchdown of the evening.

1 – JAIDEN WOODBEY FUMBLE RECOVERY

Winnipeg was able to defeat Saskatchewan despite losing the turnover battle. After coughing up the football on the game’s opening kickoff, the Bombers got a lucky break early in the second half, hopping on a botched Jake Maier handoff.

Jaiden Woodbey got the recovery for Winnipeg, leading to Castillo’s second field goal of the evening which put the hosts into the lead.