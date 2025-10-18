3 stats that defined BC’s Week 20 win over Edmonton

VANCOUVER — It wasn’t the offensive shootout that was promised to start, but the BC Lions surged to a 37-24 win over the Edmonton Elks to earn their fifth straight win and knock their West-Division counterpart out of post-season contention.

The Lions were held to five punts and a fumble before they found the end zone on Friday night, but once they did, they never looked back. They improved to 10-7, holding a slight edge over the Calgary Stampeders in the race to host the Western Semi-Final.

Edmonton fought to the final whistle but couldn’t keep pace at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place, falling to 7-10 and watching their playoff hopes flicker out.

CFL.ca brings you three key stats that defined BC’s win over Edmonton.

25 — UNANSWERED POINTS

BC didn’t start with the offensive firepower fans have come to expect during its five-game win streak, managing no points and just five first downs in its first six possessions. The offence came alive near the end of the second quarter, generating an eight-play, 78-yard drive in just a minute. That march, capped by a James Butler score and two-point conversion, tied the game at 10-10 and sparked the Lions in the second half.

After the break, BC added two more scoring drives and a defensive touchdown before the Elks could reach a first down. The 25-point swing proved insurmountable for an Edmonton squad fighting for a playoff spot.

420 — NATHAN ROURKE RUSH + PASS YARDS

Nathan Rourke continued to make his case for Most Outstanding Player, dazzling through the air for 338 yards — his 11th 300-yard game this season — and adding the longest run of his CFL career, a 70-yard touchdown sprint. The run capped the 25-point surge and forced the Elks into a more aggressive, mistake-prone approach.

Rourke leads all quarterbacks with 559 rushing yards — shattering his 2022 career high of 304 — and is tied for second among all qualified players with 10 rushing touchdowns. Coupled with a near 5,000-yard passing season, the Canadian pivot has firmly cemented himself in the MOP conversation.

3 — BC INTERCEPTIONS

Cody Fajardo, usually one of the league’s most accurate passers, was uncharacteristically turnover-prone, throwing three interceptions on Friday night. Two came in the fourth quarter with the game already in BC’s favour, but his first was returned for a touchdown by Robert Carter Jr., giving the Lions a 17-10 lead after halftime.

BC’s secondary has shown during this win streak that they can make a quarterback pay for mistakes. Carter Jr. now has three picks in as many weeks, while fellow rookie Jackson Findlay has one in each of the last three games. Veteran defensive back T.J. Lee also contributed, snagging an interception in addition to six tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble to help keep BC in the driver’s seat and cruise to the finish line.