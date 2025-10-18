3 stats that defined Calgary’s Week 20 win over Toronto

CALGARY — Vernon Adams Jr. was as efficient as it gets in the Calgary Stampeders 44-13 win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday.

The pivot played one of his best games of the season to keep the Stamps’ hopes of hosting a playoff game alive going into Week 21.

Running back Dedrick Mills also extended his lead atop the rushing yards race, giving the Red and White a potent offence to work with as they prepare for the post-season.

CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined the Calgary Stampeders Week 20 win over the Toronto Argonauts.

3 – TOUCHDOWN PASSES FOR VERNON ADAMS JR.

It is not that rare in today’s game that a quarterback throws for three touchdown passes. What’s rare is when that number is higher than the number of incomplete passes.

That’s right, Adams Jr. threw three majors while only having two passes hit the ground, finishing 12 of 14 for 213 yards.

The Stamps led this game from start to finish and Adams Jr.’s efficiency is one of the reasons why their lead was never in doubt.

4 – TURNOVERS FORCED BY CALGARY

It wasn’t only the offence that took care of business for the Stampeders in Week 20. In fact, the defence got on the board first via a pick six by defensive back Adrian Greene.

Overall, Calgary forced four turnovers (two interceptions, two turnovers on downs) on defence and didn’t turn the ball over on offence, winning the takeaway battle four-nothing.

145 – RUSHING YARDS BY THE STAMPEDERS

The ground game continues to be a strength for Calgary. After rushing for 211 yards in Week 19, the Stamps added 145 ground yards against the Argos, including 115 for Mills.

That puts the running back at 1,340 yards, more than 150 yards ahead of second-place James Butler (1,185) in the rushing yards race.