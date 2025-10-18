3 stats that defined Montreal’s Week 20 win over Ottawa

OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes are scorching hot with the post-season on the horizon.

The Alouettes won a 39-28 battle against the Ottawa REDBLACKS to earn their fourth straight victory, thanks to an efficient Davis Alexander and a ball-hawking defence.

CFL.ca brings you three stats that defined the Montreal Alouettes’ win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 20.

5-1 – TURNOVER BATTLE IN FAVOUR OF MONTREAL

The Montreal Alouettes won the turnover battle five-to-one against the REDBLACKS on Saturday. On offence, the team turned the ball over only once, a fake punt attempt tackled short of the sticks.

Meanwhile, on defence, the Alouettes picked off Ottawa’s quarterback Tyrie Adams four times and also added a turnover on downs. That combination of efficient offence and swarming defence is exactly the kind of play that leads to wins in October and November.

10.6 – YARDS PER ATTEMPT FOR DAVIS ALEXANDER

Speaking of efficiency, Alexander is now 11-0 as a starter for Montreal thanks in part to his ability to attack defences deep while still taking care of the ball. Alexander averaged 10.6 yards per attempt on Saturday, finding receivers deep or in stride, giving them a chance to add yards after the catch.

The duo of Austin Mack and Tyler Snead combined for 222 of Alexander’s 328 aerial yards.

4-of-4 – JOSÉ MALTOS DÍAZ’S FIELD GOAL ATTEMPTS

It wasn’t only the offence and defence that helped the Alouettes win their 10th game of the season. Kicker José Maltos Díaz was prolific once more, converting all four of his field goal attempts.

That included a late 36-yarder that iced the game for Montreal.