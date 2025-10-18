Stamps get dominating home win over Argos on Saturday

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders are neck and neck with the BC Lions in the race for second place in the West Division.

The Stamps took care of business in Week 20, beating the Toronto Argonauts 44-13 at McMahon Stadium to jump to 10-7 and tie at 20 points with the Lions.

Calgary entered the game having already clinched a playoff spot after the Edmonton Elks loss’ to the Lions on Friday.

The home team dominated the game from start to finish, opening the scoring with a pick six by Adrian Greene that led the way to a comfortable win for the Red and White.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. finished with more touchdowns than incompletions, connecting on 12 of 14 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Dedrick Mills scored a major and added to his league-leading rushing yards with 115.

Tevin Jones, Dominique Rhymes and Jalen Philpot each caught a touchdown for the Stamps and defensive back Godfrey Onyeka added another interception for Calgary.

Toronto was playing its final game of the season, finishing 5-13 in a season marked by injuries to some of their key players.

Quarterback Jarret Doege started the game and finished 15 of 19 for 119 yards and an interception. Doege was replaced by Tucker Horn at halftime who also threw a pick of his own. Finally, quarterback Max Duggan also entered the game, leading the Argos on one final scoring drive that ended on a Spencer Brown touchdown run.

The game started under ideal circumstances for the Stampeders. Doege’s third snap from scrimmage turned into a touchdown for the Red and White when Adrian Greene jumped a short pass and ran 64 yards the other way for six.

A Janarion Grant punt return set up the Argos in good field position and they turned it into three points via Lirim Hajrullahu early in the first quarter.

The home team extended their lead in the first quarter with a classic play by Adams Jr. The pivot evaded pressure with a scramble to the right side and found the open man down the field, Dominique Rhymes, for six. The major made it 14-3 with the point after.

Doege put together another field goal drive later in the first quarter. The pivot connected with receiver Kevin Mital for 18 yards, then drew a pass interference penalty to move the ball deeper into Stampeders territory, where the drive stalled. Hajrullahu made it a one-possession game once more with a 50-yard field goal.

A quick punt by Calgary and a long return by David Ungerer III gave Toronto good field position to start the second quarter. What looked like a promising drive was stalled after Bailey Devine-Scott‘s sack of Doege on a DB blitz.

The ensuing drive for the Stampeders was almost all Dedrick Mills. The running back rushed three times for 45 yards and added a 31-yard reception to make it first-and-goal for Calgary. After Mills was stuffed on first down, Adams Jr. took care of business on second down with a play-action touchdown pass to Jones.

A 30-yard pickup by pivot Max Duggan on a third-and-short moved the Argos into kicking range, but Hajrullahu missed it from 47 yards out and Calgary’s Erik Brooks took a knee in the end zone for the single.

The Stampeders put together another scoring drive late in the first half. Adams Jr. quickly marched the Stamps down the field with short passes to Brooks and Jones, before connecting with Jalen Philpot in the end zone to make it 28-7 with under a minute left in the second quarter.

Adams Jr., Mills and the Stamps came out of the locker room looking to extend their lead. The pivot completed a couple of short passes and the running back added 25 yards over four rushes, including a one-yard touchdown that pushed the lead to 35-7 with the point after.

Horn took over for Doege in the third quarter, but his first drive ended on an interception by Onyeka to keep Calgary in control of the game. Kicker René Paredes added a field goal to extend the lead to 38-7.

The pivot’s second possession didn’t end on a better note, with a deep pass to Polk on third-and-seven falling incomplete, turning the ball over on downs.

The Stamps sent backup quarterback Josh Love in for the final stretch and the pivot immediately connected deep with Philpot for a 50-yard gain. Two incompletions later, Calgary sent in Paredes once more to make it 41-7 with 9:32 left in the game.

Calgary blocked a punt attempt by Toronto to set up another field goal attempt by Paredes. The veteran extended Calgary’s lead again with 6:11 to go in the fourth quarter.

Duggan finished the game for the Argos, connecting with Jake Herslow on a deep pass for a 35-yard gain that set up Brown’s 12-yard touchdown run.