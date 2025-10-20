5 PFF Stats that stand out from Week 20

There are only four games left in the regular season and all of them have playoff implications.

That’s because Week 20, like every week before it, offered a lot of exciting football. That includes Davis Alexander going off again for the Alouettes, Dedrick Mills outrunning everybody and more, a lot more.

Who else stood out in Week 20 according to Pro Football Focus? Let’s find out.

DAVIS ALEXANDER | QUARTERBACK | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 5 BIG-TIME THROWS

Davis Alexander puts it right where it needs to be and Austin Mack makes it count. 🎯#CFLGameday

📅: @MTLAlouettes vs. REDBLACKS LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, CTV, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/Ysre7jnxWG — CFL (@CFL) October 18, 2025

I know it’s a bit repetitive to highlight Davis Alexander‘s ability to pick apart defences, but credit is due where credit is due.

The Alouettes’ pivot does nothing but impress as the starter for Montreal, leading the week in big-time throws (which are passes that have both high difficulty and high value for the offence, according to PFF) with five and having zero turnover-worthy plays.

It’s important to mention that Alexander took some big hits in the win over Ottawa, but kept getting back up and slinging it down the field. That’s the kind of playmaking ability that translates to the post-season.

DEDRICK MILLS | RUNNING BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS | 8 RUSHING FIRST DOWNS

Dedrick Mills is ALL OVER this game 😤 112 rushing yards

62 receiving yards

And now his first TD tonight#CFLGameday

📅: Argos vs. @calstampeders LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/ItqpoAflSi — CFL (@CFL) October 19, 2025

Speaking of talents that translate to the post-season, there are few things better than a prolific running back come playoff time.

The Calgary Stampeders are hoping that Dedrick Mills can replicate his regular season performance come the post-season. Mills led the league with eight rushing first downs in Week 20, according to PFF, as the Stamps rolled over the Argos, setting up an exciting Week 21.

Mills leads the league in rushing yards (1,340), first-down runs (69) and yards after contact (831). Not bad.

JUSTIN MCINNIS | RECEIVER | BC LIONS | 3 CONTESTED CATCHES

Justin McInnis led the league in Week 20 in contested catches (three), according to PFF. Having a receiver that can go up and win contested balls is a perfect match to the skillset of a quarterback like Nathan Rourke, who is always looking to make plays and keep the chains moving.

The pairing of McInnis and Keon Hatcher Sr. offers Rourke the chance to make play after play, highlighted by both players going over 100 receiving yards in Week 20.

MUSTAFA JOHNSON | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | 7 TOTAL PRESSURES

Mustafa Johnson was getting to the REDBLACKS’ backfield on seemingly every other play, collapsing the pocket and forcing Ottawa’s pivot Tyrie Adams to make plays on the run.

PFF’s numbers back up that notion, showing the defensive lineman had a league-high seven total pressures over 35 pass rush snaps, good for a 20 per cent pressure rate, third best among all players with at least 25 pass rushing snaps in Week 20.

ROBERT CARTER JR. | DEFENSIVE BACK | BC LIONS | 33.3 PER CENT COMPLETION ALLOWED

HOUSE CALL! Robert Carter Jr. with the pick six to give BC the lead!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: Elks vs. @BCLions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/q44Vop37fU — CFL (@CFL) October 18, 2025

Robert Carter Jr. registered the highest coverage grade of Week 20 (90.6) due to a crazy PFF stat line.

Carter Jr. allowed only two of six passes (33 per cent) thrown his way to be completed for 22 yards, no touchdowns and a pick-six. He also had two passes broken up and two forced incompletions, allowing a passer rating of 5.6.

The defensive back is now fourth in forced incompletions (10) on the season, according to PFF, demonstrating that his highlight-reel interception earlier this season is not all he can do.