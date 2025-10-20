CFL Injury Reports: Week 21

TORONTO — Week 21’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, October 24 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Ottawa REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 21, 2025

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Friday, October 24 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Saturday, October 25 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

BC LIONS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, October 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status