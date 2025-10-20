CFL Injury Reports: Week 21

- News
Follow CFL
TORONTO — Week 21’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.
Friday, October 24 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium
|OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
The Ottawa REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 21, 2025
|HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|Brendan Bordner
|OL
|Load Management
|Full
|Keaton Bruggeling
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|Kyler Fisher
|LB
|Knee
|Full
|Miles Fox
|DL
|Foot
|Full
|Harrison Frost
|QB
|Load Management
|Full
|Quavian White
|DB
|Load Management
|Full
|Drew Wolitarsky
|WR
|Load Management
|Full
|Lawrence Woods III
|DB
|Shoulder
|Limited
Friday, October 24 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium
|CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
|EDMONTON ELKS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|MON
|TUES
|WED
|Game Status
Saturday, October 25 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium
|MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
Saturday, October 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium
|BC LIONS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status
|SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|PRACTICE DAY
|Player Name
|Position
|Injury
|TUES
|WED
|THURS
|Game Status