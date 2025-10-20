Follow CFL

Injury Reports October 20, 2025

CFL Injury Reports: Week 21

OttawaREDBLACKS.com

TORONTO — Week 21’s injury reports for all teams will be housed here and will be updated daily.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS AT HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Friday, October 24 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Hamilton Stadium

OTTAWA REDBLACKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

The Ottawa REDBLACKS did not practice on Monday. They will be back on the field on Tuesday, October 21, 2025

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status
Brendan Bordner OL Load Management Full
Keaton Bruggeling WR Load Management Full
Kyler Fisher LB Knee Full
Miles Fox DL Foot Full
Harrison Frost QB Load Management Full
Quavian White DB Load Management Full
Drew Wolitarsky WR Load Management Full
Lawrence Woods III DB Shoulder Limited

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS AT EDMONTON ELKS

Friday, October 24 | 9:30 p.m. ET | Commonwealth Stadium

CALGARY STAMPEDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

 

EDMONTON ELKS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury MON TUES WED Game Status

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES AT WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Saturday, October 25 | 3:00 p.m. ET | Princess Auto Stadium

MONTREAL ALOUETTES PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

BC LIONS AT SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Saturday, October 25 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Mosaic Stadium

BC LIONS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS PRACTICE DAY
Player Name Position Injury TUES WED THURS Game Status

 

