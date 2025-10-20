KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup?

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are still the favourite.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Riders have the West Division locked up and remain as the top dogs to hoist the coveted trophy in November.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly known as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 20 weeks of play.

Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 21.

Odds to Make Playoffs TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan Clinched Hamilton Clinched Montreal Clinched BC Clinched Winnipeg Clinched Calgary Clinched Edmonton Eliminated Toronto Eliminated Ottawa Eliminated

Odds to Host a Playoff Game TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton Clinched Montreal Clinched Saskatchewan Clinched BC 55.77% Calgary 44.23% Winnipeg Eliminated Ottawa Eliminated Toronto Eliminated Edmonton Eliminated

Odds to Win the East TEAM PROJECTION Hamilton 92.61 Montreal 7.39% Toronto Eliminated Ottawa Eliminated

Odds to Win the West TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan Clinched BC Eliminated Calgary Eliminated Winnipeg Eliminated Edmonton Eliminated

Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 58.10% Montreal 48.47% Hamilton 38.48% BC 24.38% Calgary 18.99% Winnipeg 11.58% Edmonton Eliminated Toronto Eliminated Ottawa Eliminated

Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan 33.62% Montreal 21.76% BC 17.07% Calgary 12.29% Hamilton 9.86% Winnipeg 5.40% Edmonton Eliminated Toronto Eliminated Ottawa Eliminated

Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups TEAM PROJECTION Saskatchewan/Montreal 28.19% Saskatchewan/Hamilton 22.31% BC/Montreal 10.81% BC/Hamilton 8.20% Calgary/Montreal 8.11%