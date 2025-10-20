Follow CFL

Insight and Analysis October 20, 2025

KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup?

Arthur Ward/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are still the favourite.

Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Riders have the West Division locked up and remain as the top dogs to hoist the coveted trophy in November.

KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly known as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.

As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 20 weeks of play.

Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 21.

Odds to Make Playoffs
TEAM PROJECTION
Saskatchewan Clinched
Hamilton Clinched
Montreal Clinched
BC Clinched
Winnipeg Clinched
Calgary Clinched
Edmonton Eliminated
Toronto Eliminated
Ottawa Eliminated

 

Odds to Host a Playoff Game
TEAM PROJECTION
Hamilton Clinched
Montreal Clinched
Saskatchewan Clinched
BC 55.77%
Calgary 44.23%
Winnipeg Eliminated
Ottawa Eliminated
Toronto Eliminated
Edmonton Eliminated

 

Odds to Win the East
TEAM PROJECTION
Hamilton 92.61
Montreal 7.39%
Toronto Eliminated
Ottawa Eliminated

 

Odds to Win the West
TEAM PROJECTION
Saskatchewan Clinched
BC Eliminated
Calgary Eliminated
Winnipeg Eliminated
Edmonton Eliminated

 

Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup
TEAM PROJECTION
Saskatchewan 58.10%
Montreal 48.47%
Hamilton 38.48%
BC 24.38%
Calgary 18.99%
Winnipeg 11.58%
Edmonton Eliminated
Toronto Eliminated
Ottawa Eliminated

 

Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup
TEAM PROJECTION
Saskatchewan 33.62%
Montreal 21.76%
BC 17.07%
Calgary 12.29%
Hamilton 9.86%
Winnipeg 5.40%
Edmonton Eliminated
Toronto Eliminated
Ottawa Eliminated

 

Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups
TEAM PROJECTION
Saskatchewan/Montreal 28.19%
Saskatchewan/Hamilton 22.31%
BC/Montreal 10.81%
BC/Hamilton 8.20%
Calgary/Montreal 8.11%

 

Probability of a West Division Crossover
Clinched

 

