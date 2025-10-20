KPMG Playoff Probability: Who is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup?

Insight and Analysis October 20, 2025
TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are still the favourite.
Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Riders have the West Division locked up and remain as the top dogs to hoist the coveted trophy in November.
KPMG Playoff Probability, formerly known as the CFL Simulation, is here to tell us which team is the favourite to win the 112th Grey Cup and much more.
As always, we’ll give readers a reminder that Playoff Probability is a snapshot of this particular moment in the season, working with the data provided by teams’ records through the first 20 weeks of play.
Below is where every team stands ahead of Week 21.
|Odds to Make Playoffs
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|Clinched
|Hamilton
|Clinched
|Montreal
|Clinched
|BC
|Clinched
|Winnipeg
|Clinched
|Calgary
|Clinched
|Edmonton
|Eliminated
|Toronto
|Eliminated
|Ottawa
|Eliminated
|Odds to Host a Playoff Game
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|Clinched
|Montreal
|Clinched
|Saskatchewan
|Clinched
|BC
|55.77%
|Calgary
|44.23%
|Winnipeg
|Eliminated
|Ottawa
|Eliminated
|Toronto
|Eliminated
|Edmonton
|Eliminated
|Odds to Win the East
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Hamilton
|92.61
|Montreal
|7.39%
|Toronto
|Eliminated
|Ottawa
|Eliminated
|Odds to Win the West
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|Clinched
|BC
|Eliminated
|Calgary
|Eliminated
|Winnipeg
|Eliminated
|Edmonton
|Eliminated
|Odds to Appear in the 112th Grey Cup
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|58.10%
|Montreal
|48.47%
|Hamilton
|38.48%
|BC
|24.38%
|Calgary
|18.99%
|Winnipeg
|11.58%
|Edmonton
|Eliminated
|Toronto
|Eliminated
|Ottawa
|Eliminated
|Odds to Win the 112th Grey Cup
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan
|33.62%
|Montreal
|21.76%
|BC
|17.07%
|Calgary
|12.29%
|Hamilton
|9.86%
|Winnipeg
|5.40%
|Edmonton
|Eliminated
|Toronto
|Eliminated
|Ottawa
|Eliminated
|Most Likely 112th Grey Cup Matchups
|TEAM
|PROJECTION
|Saskatchewan/Montreal
|28.19%
|Saskatchewan/Hamilton
|22.31%
|BC/Montreal
|10.81%
|BC/Hamilton
|8.20%
|Calgary/Montreal
|8.11%
|Probability of a West Division Crossover
|Clinched