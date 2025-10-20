MMQB: A lot still at play in Week 21

Welcome to Week 21!

I love this league, which means I always get excited for playoff football as we get into the waning days of October. But entering the final week of the 2025 regular season, I can’t remember a year where things have been this undecided this late.

It’s just another example of how spectacular a season we’ve been treated to.

I’m not exaggerating when I say the on-field product is better than it’s ever been. And with multiple important questions still to be answered, and potential playoff implications on all four Week 21 games, we’re getting meaningful football right to the very end.

RELATED

» Alouettes stay in race for first with win over REDBLACKS

» Stamps get dominating home win over Argos on Saturday

» Lions stay hot, roll past Elks for fifth straight victory

» Bombers come out on top of defensive showdown against Riders

It all starts Friday with simple stakes in the East Division. If Hamilton wins its game against Ottawa, they’ll clinch first in the division and a first round playoff bye. And honestly, the Tiger-Cats should take care of business. Playing at home against a non-playoff REDBLACKS team that has lost five straight should be something Hamilton crosses off their list.

If it goes the other way, though, the door is open for the red-hot Alouettes who could then win their Saturday game in Winnipeg and clinch first place in the division. But regardless of what that game means for Montreal, you can’t deny how terrifying they look right now. The Als have won five in a row, are healthy, and look like a legit Grey Cup contender as they’re guaranteed to host a playoff game this fall.

Only two things have been decided out west. We know Saskatchewan has clinched the top spot and we know Calgary is guaranteed to play in the Western Semi-Final. Pretty much everything else is up for grabs.

With plenty still at play in the final week of the season, and with how much fun this season has been, I can’t think of a better way to close things out.

WRAPPING UP THE YEAR

And as we get set for Week 21, I wanted to give a few nods for some MMQB year end awards. We’ll give our choices for the league’s official awards next week, but here are three unofficial awards that I also wanted to make sure we handed out.

COMEBACK PLAYER OF THE YEAR: KEON HATCHER SR. | BC LIONS

After sustaining a ruptured Achilles in the 2023 Western Final, Keon Hatcher Sr. didn’t return to action until Week 9 of last season. And with all the quarterback uncertainty in BC last year, it was difficult for Hatcher Sr. to gain traction.

But back healthy for a full season, Hatcher has returned to where he belongs: the elite tier of CFL receivers. Hatcher Sr. leads the league with 1,613 receiving yards and 138 targets and sits third with eight touchdowns.

BREAKOUT PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JAYLON HUTCHINGS | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Nobody batted an eye when the Stamps added Jaylon Hutchings to their practice roster just over a year ago. The same is true when he dressed for Calgary’s final two games last season. But no one is overlooking Hutchings now.

Dominant all season at defensive tackle, Hutchings sits fifth overall with eight sacks and has been the emphatic, top ranked interior lineman at Pro Football Focus all season.

THE UNSUNG HERO AWARD: STAVROS KATSANTONIS | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

When we talk about defensive impact makers, we tend to highlight defensive ends, MIKE linebackers, and prolific defensive backs. But rarely do we focus on safeties.

Tied for the league lead with six interceptions to go along with 68 defensive tackles, however, Stavros Katsantonis is forcing that to change this year.