6 CFL Fantasy sleepers you need in your lineup in Week 21

And now, the end is near.

This is the final week of the 2025 season of CFL Fantasy Presented by ToonieBet, one last opportunity to take a chance on a sleeper or two.

With both the Elks and REDBLACKS concluding their campaigns, our finale will see both teams represented.

QUARTERBACK

Tyrie Adams, Ottawa, $7,000 Salary (at Hamilton, Friday)

Pivot Tyrie Adams made his season debut in Week 20 against the Alouettes and scored 19.6 fantasy points. The quarterback was able to throw for three interceptions, but also threw three picks in an up and down game against the Als.

Adams is going to have to try keeping up with Bo Levi Mitchell and the explosive Tiger-Cats offence, which gives him plenty of opportunities to play an aggressive style of football. If Adams is able to offset the turnovers with big plays the same way he did in Week 20, he could offer a great value in fantasy for managers looking for a cheaper option at quarterback.

RUNNING BACK

Mario Anderson Jr., Saskatchewan, $2,500 Salary (vs. BC, Saturday)

The Roughriders have little reason to give their starters more than a series or two, so don’t be surprised if AJ Ouellette either remains inactive or gets a smattering of carries. Mario Anderson Jr. led Saskatchewan with seven carries in Friday’s loss to Winnipeg yet only managed five of the Roughriders’ 29 rushing yards.

Anderson Jr. has averaged 5.6 yards per carry and has seven rushes of 10+ yards. His 15.4 fantasy points in Week 13 are the highlight of his nine appearances this season. BC’s run defence kept Edmonton’s Justin Rankin in check last week, but the Lions still allow an average of 104.2 rushing yards per game. The best-case scenario for Anderson Jr. would have Saskatchewan dominating the time of possession with a healthy stream of carries from him. He’s projected for 4.2 FP this week, but if Anderson Jr. gets the start, we see him peaking at 13-15 FP.

RECEIVERS

Keelan White, Ottawa, $5,200 Salary (at Hamilton, Friday)

Keelan White left an impression on Saturday’s home finale at TD Place, catching his first major since Week 6 and finishing with 12 fantasy points, his first double-digit performance since scoring 11.8 FP against the Elks in Week 12. White has pulled in seven of his nine targets over the previous two games, as he is only scratching the surface of what should be a stellar career in the nation’s capital.

Tyrie Adams threw for three majors in the Week 20 loss to the Alouettes and should be in line to start against a Tiger-Cats team that has yet to lock down the East Division. He and White showed a good rapport, one that should continue in the final chapter of the REDBLACKS’ season. Projected for 6.2 FP, White has a good chance to exceed last week’s production, putting him toward our ceiling of 14-16 FP for a talent bound for bigger numbers in 2026.

Ayden Eberhardt, BC, $6,100 Salary (at Saskatchewan, Saturday)

Friday’s win over the Elks included a refresher course on the big-play ability of Ayden Eberhardt, who had two receptions for 49 yards, including his ninth catch this season of at least 30 yards. Eberhardt was more involved in the offence earlier in the year, yet has had just five receptions since Week 15, as the duo of Keon Hatcher Sr. and Justin McInnis has taken an even larger share of targets.

That’s why Saturday is good for Eberhardt, leading the CFL with an 18.6 average yards per catch. Lest we forget, Eberhardt had one of the best fantasy outings in 2025 among receivers, putting up 28.5 fantasy points in Week 8 against (checks notes) the Roughriders. BC is playing for an ideal positioning in next weekend’s Semi-Finals, and letting loose the league’s best deep threat against a Riders team unlikely to be at full strength means Eberhardt can zip past his 6.2 FP projection and double that with just a couple of targets.

Charleston Rambo, Montreal, $8,700 Salary (at Winnipeg, Saturday)

This game could have major post-season implications, so look for Davis Alexander to keep utilizing a deep and underrated receiving corps as the Als bid for a possible East Division title. Charleston Rambo’s projection has perked up in the previous four games, having scored majors in three, including a visit to the end zone in Saturday’s win at Ottawa. He’s scored double-digit fantasy points in two of his last four starts despite not recording more than three receptions in his previous four games.

Winnipeg is second in the league with just 266.1 passing yards allowed per game, although the Blue Bombers are tied for sixth with 28 completions allowed of 30+ yards. With Tyson Philpot and Tyler Snead the focus of most defences, Rambo, who has five games this season of at least 10 fantasy points, could see an increase in targets that will let him clear his projection of 8.6 FP and hover in the 12-14 FP range.

Tevin Jones, Calgary, $8,200 Salary (at Edmonton, Friday)

The Stampeders close out the regular season against an Elks pass defence that allows a league-high 297.1 yards per game. The problem with it is that Calgary’s receiving corps is a balanced unit filled with playmakers, any of whom can quietly put up solid fantasy numbers.

For our final sleeper for 2025, we turn to Tevin Jones, who scored 10.7 fantasy points in Saturday’s win over Toronto. Jones scored his fourth major of the season and tallied over 10 FP for the fourth time in 2025. Although he hasn’t put up the number of big plays he did with Edmonton last season, Jones should get an ample amount of targets against his former Elks teammates and turn his projection of 8.2 FP into more like 13-15 FP.