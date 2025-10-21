AMSOIL Power Rankings: Where does everyone stand ahead of the playoffs?

TORONTO — The 2025 regular season is coming to an end and so are this year’s AMSOIL Power Rankings.

It was (and still is) a very exciting season full of thrilling football moments. Five different teams sat atop the Power Rankings, highlighting the current parity that reigns over the league.

It is anyone’s game as to who is going to win the 112th Grey Cup in Winnipeg on November 16, with only three teams out of the race in the Edmonton Elks, Toronto Argonauts and Ottawa REDBLACKS.

Where does each team rank in the final edition of the 2025 Power Rankings presented by AMSOIL? Let’s find out.

1. BC Lions (10-7)

Last week: 1

Last game: 37-24 win over Edmonton

Next game: at Saskatchewan, October 25

Worth noting: The BC Lions finish the regular season on top of the AMSOIL Power Rankings after winning five straight games. Momentum can matter a lot going into the post-season, and there’s arguably no hotter team, other than maybe Montreal, that is as hot as the Lions. Nathan Rourke is having an MOP-calibre season and Keon Hatcher Sr. is having his best year with the Orange and Black. The duo was once again spectacular against the Elks in Week 20, capturing an important win to stay ahead in the race for second place in the West Division. That race will be decided in Week 21, with the Lions traveling to Regina to face the Roughriders on Saturday.

2. Montreal Alouettes (10-7)

Last week: 2

Last game: 39-28 win over Ottawa

Next game: at Winnipeg, October 25

Worth noting: The Alouettes are the only team that has an argument to say they are just as hot as the Lions. Montreal has also won five in a row and has not lost with Davis Alexander as the starting quarterback since, well, ever. That streak, which included a 39-28 win over Ottawa in Week 20 that was not as close as the score indicates, kept the Als alive in the race for first place in the East Division entering Week 21. Montreal finishes their regular season with a trip to Winnipeg to face the Bombers on Saturday.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders (12-5)

Last week: 3

Last game: 17-16 loss to Winnipeg

Next game: vs. BC, October 25

Worth noting: The Saskatchewan Roughriders have been near the top of the Power Rankings all season long by playing superb football on both sides of the ball. The team has clinched first place in the West Division, meaning they were able to rest a few of their key players over the last few weeks and will get an extra week of rest leading up to the Western Final on November 8. Make no mistake, though, this team is as dangerous as ever with Trevor Harris under centre and a Corey Mace defence full of talent at all three levels. The Riders close their regular season with a visit from the Lions on Saturday.

4. Calgary Stampeders (10-7)

Last week: 6

Last game: 44-13 win over Toronto

Next game: at Edmonton, October 24

Worth noting: Vernon Adams Jr. and the Calgary Stampeders dominated the Toronto Argonauts in Week 20 and are now on a two-game winning streak heading into Week 21. The Stamps’ four-game losing streak that preceded it is now all but forgotten, with Calgary looking a little bit more like the team we’ve seen over the first half of the season. They still have a chance to finish second in the West Division, but it starts with taking care of business against the Elks in Edmonton on Friday.

5. Edmonton Elks (7-10)

Last week: 4

Last game: 37-24 loss to BC

Next game: vs. Calgary, October 24

Worth noting: The Edmonton Elks finish fifth in our Power Rankings despite missing the playoffs in 2025. That’s because the team was still very competitive over the final stretch, especially since Cody Fajardo took over as the starting quarterback. The veteran guided the Green and Gold to a 6-6 record as a starter, including two losses that ended on walk-off field goals. The Elks now have a chance to play spoiler in the West Division by hosting the Stampeders on Friday, October 24. Edmonton will be looking to build for the future with pieces like Justin Rankin, who recently signed an extension that keeps him in Edmonton until 2027.

6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats (10-7)

Last week: 7

Last game: 37-20 loss to Calgary

Next game: vs. Ottawa, October 24

Worth noting: The Hamilton Tiger-Cats return from their bye week to face the REDBLACKS in Week 21 looking to create momentum for the post-season. Hamilton currently sits first in the East Division and has a chance to clinch a trip straight to the Eastern Final. Despite not being as hot as their eastern rival Montreal, Hamilton still possesses Bo Levi Mitchell and an offence that has shown it can duel with anyone, anywhere. The defence also finished tied for second in turnovers forced (38), a metric that often translates to post-season success.

7. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (9-8)

Last week: 5

Last game: 17-16 win over Saskatchewan

Next game: vs. Montreal, October 25

Worth noting: How many times have we said not to count the Winnipeg Blue Bombers out when it comes to the post-season? The Bombers have clinched a playoff spot and will be part of the group that battles for the 112th Grey Cup. Much like the Tiger-Cats, the Bombers have not necessarily been playing their best football as of late, but are still just as dangerous when it comes to November football. A walk-off field goal win over the Roughriders in Week 20 showed how resilient a team led by Brady Oliveira and Zach Collaros can be. Winnipeg now hosts the Alouettes in Week 21 to close out its regular season.

8. Toronto Argonauts (5-13)

Last week: 8

Last game: 44-13 loss to Calgary

Next game: N/A

Worth noting: The Toronto Argonauts’ season came to an end in Week 20, with the team going on a bye in Week 21. Toronto’s year was marked by injuries, none greater than quarterback Nick Arbuckle, who was having his best regular season of his career with the Double Blue. The Boatmen have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball to make a run in 2026, with young players like Kevin Mital (102 receptions) and Jake Herslow (nine touchdowns) stepping up in 2025.

9. Ottawa REDBLACKS (4-13)

Last week: 9

Last game: 39-28 loss to Montreal

Next game: at Hamilton, October 24

Worth noting: The REDBLACKS put together a valiant effort against the Alouettes in Week 20, but were ultimately overwhelmed by Montreal. The REDBLACKS still have a Week 21 matchup against the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton on Friday, where the team will look to stay competitive despite dealing with injuries of its own. The team will try to get rookie receiver Keelan White involved once again after he caught his second major of the season in Week 20, offering optimism for the future in Ottawa.