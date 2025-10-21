From the Field to the Spotlight: CFL Awards heading to Winnipeg

TORONTO — Canadian football’s finest will gather in Winnipeg as the Canadian Football League (CFL) celebrates the best of the 2025 season at the annual CFL Awards on November 13 at the Club Regent Event Centre. Two members of the CFL ON TSN panel will trade-in the studio for the stage to take on hosting duties: returning fan-favourite Kate Beirness will be joined by Canadian Football Hall of Famer and Blue Bomber legend Milt Stegall.

The Awards will shine a spotlight on the league’s top players with recipients being named George Reed Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie. In addition, the Tom Pate Memorial Award, selected by the CFL Players’ Association, will honour sportsmanship and community contributions, and the Jake Gaudaur Veteran’s Award will be given to the Canadian player who best exemplifies the courage and strength of the nation’s veterans.

The evening kicks off with the free, 18+ Grey Cup Festival Club Regent Casino Party, where attendees will have the opportunity to meet and get autographs from nominees, players and the legends of the game, in addition to picking up new merchandise at the Grey Cup Festival pop-up shop, snapping a picture with the Grey Cup and watching the red carpet arrivals. Post-awards show, the celebrations continue at the CFL Awards After Party presented by Club Regent Casino, featuring music, entertainment and much more. Entry to the After-Party is only available with the purchase of a ticket to the CFL Awards, which is available now at $204.75.

In order to expand the impact of end-of-season honours, CFL Awards will shift to solely focus on player accomplishments, while recognition for non-players – the Coach of the Year, the Commissioner’s Award, the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award, the Jane Mawby Tribute Award and the Glenn “Keeper” McWhinney Scholarship Fund, presented by the Canadian Football Hall of Fame – will move to separate events, allowing recipients to celebrate with their peers and those they serve.

The 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS, and it will be available internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+. A limited number of tickets are available at Ticketmaster.

From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the CFL Awards and the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.

