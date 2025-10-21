Prediction Time: CFL.ca writers’ Week 21 picks

TORONTO — There’s one week left in the regular season and it’s still anyone’s game.

That’s true on the field. The only thing we know is that the Roughriders will host the Western Final. And it’s true on the writer picks graphic, too. There are only five games separating first from last.

This isn’t the final week for the pick makers to make their selections, however. We go all the way through the playoffs and to the 112th Grey Cup, so there’s still time for everyone trailing Pat Steinberg to make up ground.

Who is everyone rolling with in Week 21?

OTTAWA AT HAMILTON

Friday, October 24

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

The Ottawa REDBLACKS are one of three teams that know they will not be playing football in November. Bob Dyce’s group will still want to finish their season on a high note, as they look to snap a five-game losing skid. The Tiger-Cats, on the other hand, still want to earn a bye to the Eastern Final and will be doing everything they can to get a win on Friday night and stay ahead of Montreal. Bo Levi Mitchell and his teammates were on a Week 20 bye and with rest in their back pockets, all of the writers think they will get the W at home this week.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Hamilton

CALGARY AT EDMONTON

Friday, October 24

9:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Edmonton was oh-so-close to making it into the post-season, but were officially eliminated last week in their loss to the BC Lions. Don’t think they’ll take it easy this week, however. The Elks, like Ottawa, will want to finish 2025 on a positive note by playing spoiler to their rival Stampeders. Calgary has won two games in a row and with things so tight in the West, they’ll want to get a win to try to control their own destiny. Can Vernon Adams Jr. help lead his Stamps to a third-straight win? Or will Cody Fajardo spoil the party? All of the writers think the Stamps will be victorious.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% Calgary

MONTREAL AT WINNIPEG

Saturday, October 25

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are coming off a win, a narrow 17-16 victory, over the Saskatchewan Roughriders and they still don’t know where they will be playing post-season football. Winnipeg can either stay in the West Division for the playoffs or crossover into the East. With no crossover team ever making it to the Grey Cup, Zach Collaros and co. will likely want to try to stay in the West for their playoff run. Depending on the outcome of the Ticats game on Friday night, this game could mean a whole lot for Montreal. If Hamilton loses, Montreal can still grab first place and the coveted bye into the Final. Which team will come away victorious? The writers are split on the decision.

WRITERS’ PICK: 60% Montreal

BC AT SASKATCHEWAN

Saturday, October 25

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Week 21’s finale will be key for the Lions, as they look for a win so they can host the Western Semi-Final. Nathan Rourke and co. have been the hottest team in the CFL recently, winning their fifth-straight contest last week against the Edmonton Elks. Will BC make it six in a row this weekend? The Roughriders will hope not. They dropped their Week 20 contest, a one-point loss to the Bombers, with a handful of starters, including quarterback Trevor Harris and running back AJ Ouellette, resting. It remains to be seen what the strategy is for Corey Mace’s team this week, but regardless of who’s playing, they’ll be looking for a win before heading out on a playoff bye.

WRITERS’ PICK: 100% BC