Riders sign American receiver Siaosi Mariner

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Siaosi Mariner, the team announced on Tuesday.

Mariner (six-foot-two, 190 pounds) played with the Michigan Panthers of the UFL in 2025, where he led the league in receiving yards with 527 yards. Prior to his time with Michigan, he signed with the Ottawa REDBLACKS in 2022. During his most-recent CFL season (2023), he recorded 18 receptions for 219 yards and one touchdown, starting in nine games.

Mariner previously spent time in the NFL, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 and the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

Collegiately, Mariner had a standout senior season at Utah State, recording 63 receptions for 987 yards and 10 touchdowns in 13 games in 2019 and earning Second-Team All-Mountain West Conference honours. Prior to transferring to Utah State, he played for the University of Utah, finishing his career with the Utes with 52 receptions for 785 yards and four touchdowns in 36 games.