CFL clubs announce team award winners

TORONTO — The nine Canadian Football League (CFL) clubs have named their team award winners – their groups of players who stood out and shone brightest this season.
The winners were selected by each team’s head coach and the local voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC). Voters were tasked with selecting players whose on-field performances best represent the team’s Most Outstanding Player, Most Outstanding Canadian, Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie.
In order to expand the impact of end-of-season honours, the Coach of the Year, the Commissioner’s Award, the Hugh Campbell Distinguished Leadership Award, the Jane Mawby Tribute Award and the Glenn “Keeper” McWhinney Scholarship Fund, presented by the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, have shifted to a number of separate events, allowing recipients to celebrate with their peers and those they serve, while the CFL Awards will solely focus on player accomplishments.
The 112th Grey Cup, featuring mgk in the Bud Light Grey Cup Halftime Show, Our Lady Peace in the SiriusXM Grey Cup Kickoff Show and anthem singer Catie St. Germain, will be played in Winnipeg at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday, November 16, with kickoff slated for 6:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. CT. The game will air live across Canada on TSN, CTV and RDS; it will be available in the U.S. on CBS Sports Network and internationally on the league’s free livestreaming platform, CFL+. A limited number of tickets are available here.
From November 10 to 16, the 2025 Grey Cup Festival will feature a full slate of free and ticketed events celebrating football, music and community spirit. Fans can look forward to concerts, family-friendly activities, cultural showcases and a chance to get closer to the Grey Cup than ever before. For tickets and full details on the CFL Awards and the 2025 Grey Cup Festival, visit GreyCupFestival.ca.
GEORGE REED MOST OUTSTANDING PLAYER
MOST OUTSTANDING CANADIAN
MOST OUTSTANDING DEFENSIVE PLAYER
MOST OUTSTANDING OFFENSIVE LINEMAN
MOST OUTSTANDING SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER
MOST OUTSTANDING ROOKIE