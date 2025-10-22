CFL Fantasy Start vs. Sit: 4 must-starts and who to avoid in Week 21

There is a lot to play for in Week 21, which is why the season finale of CFL Fantasy Presented by ToonieBet is filled with wisdom for our last Start vs. Sit.

With fantasy titles at stake, we won’t bend your senses when it comes to whom to start. Sometimes, the obvious must be stressed.

OTTAWA AT HAMILTON

Friday, October 24

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CFL+

Line: Hamilton (-13.5)

O/U: 52.5

Start: Greg Bell, RB, Hamilton, $15,000 Salary

No, Greg Bell isn’t perfect, evidenced by his season-low 4.9 fantasy points in the Week 19 loss to Calgary, the first time he has been held under double digits. He is in excellent position to bounce back and end the regular season on a high note despite facing a REDBLACKS run defence that is second in yards allowed (89.3) per game and leads the CFL with 4.6 yards per carry allowed.

Bell did not play in the two previous meetings against Ottawa this season. With the East Division title and a bye next week on the line, Bell, who is averaging 16.5 FP per game, will see an extensive workload, so expect him to be more like the Bell who averaged 27 FP per game in Weeks 14-16. He’s only 56 yards from crossing the 1,000-yard mark, extra motivation for both Bell and fantasy users interested in starting him.

Sit: Justin Hardy, WR, Ottawa, $12,800 Salary

One of fantasy’s most dependable receivers has faltered the past two games. Justin Hardy failed to record a reception in Week 19 and had just two catches for 31 yards on five targets in Saturday’s loss to the Alouettes. That’s a total of 5.6 fantasy points from Hardy, who had averaged 20.3 FP per game in Weeks 15, 16, and 18.

Obviously, the change at pivot from Dru Brown to Dustin Crum to Tyrie Adams has been the factor behind Hardy’s sudden late season decline. Just 32 yards from hitting the 1,000-yard barrier again, the chances of him reaching the mark are not given. Adams focused on Bralon Addison and Eugene Lewis against the Alouettes, leaving Hardy as more of a secondary option. Chances are Hardy could prove us wrong, but if you’re bidding for a fantasy league crown, you’ll want better stability at receiver.

CALGARY AT EDMONTON

Friday, October 24

9:30 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: Calgary (-5.5)

O/U: 53.5

Start: Dedrick Mills, RB, Calgary, $14,800 Salary

Dedrick Mills continues to be the one sure bet in the Stampeders’ offence, putting up 177 yards and a major from scrimmage in Saturday’s win over the Argonauts. His 25.7 fantasy points were his third 20+ FP performance in the last five games, and with playoff positioning on the line at Commonwealth, Mills will seek to provide a chef’s kiss to what has been his best season to date.

Barring the unforeseen, Mills will win the CFL rushing title, as his 1,340 yards is considerably ahead of BC’s James Butler (1,185). Mills is tied for the league lead with 11 rushing majors, and his 44 carries of at least 10 yards is also first. He hasn’t had the best fantasy success against the Elks, scoring a combined 21.7 FP in the previous two meetings this season, but with so much at stake, Mills will top his projection of 16.9 fantasy points and carry more than one fantasy team to a league crown.

Sit: Cody Fajardo, QB, Edmonton, $15,000 Salary

Despite throwing three interceptions, Cody Fajardo maintained his steady fantasy numbers with 16.8 FP in Week 20. He has scored at least 12.4 fantasy points since coming in late in the Week 6 loss to the Lions and more than did his part in Edmonton’s second half surge that helped keep their playoff hopes alive until Friday’s loss at BC.

That said, Fajardo goes against a Stampeders defence that is second in points allowed and is seemingly playing its best football once again. With the Elks potentially looking for the future after being eliminated from playoff contention, it’s better to look elsewhere for a pivot.

MONTREAL AT WINNIPEG

Saturday, October 25

3:00 p.m. ET

TSN/RDS/CTV/CFL+

Line: Winnipeg (-5.5)

O/U: 49.5

Start: Davis Alexander, QB, Montreal, $15,000 Salary

There was little reason for concern after Davis Alexander scored just 13.6 fantasy points against the REDBLACKS in Week 19. A rebound was certain, and Alexander made it so, scoring 21.9 FP in Week 20 behind 328 passing yards and a pair of passing majors. The still-undefeated pivot hit 20+ FP for the third time in five games while throwing for over 300 yards in four of his previous six starts.

Winnipeg owns the league’s second-best defence (266.1 yards allowed per game) and tops the league with a 63 percent completion rate allowed. However, the Blue Bombers have yet to see Alexander and a Montreal passing game that is finally at full strength. There’s a possibility the East Division title is in play on Saturday, and if so, it’s not going to matter who’s attempting to slow down Alexander and the Alouettes. Look for him to use the regular season finale (and the post-season) as a springboard toward a run at Most Outstanding Player in 2026.

Sit: Zach Collaros, QB, Winnipeg, $12,200 Salary

A gem of a touchdown pass to Ontaria Wilson early in Friday’s game gave the impression Zach Collaros was staging for a huge evening. The major proved to be his high-water mark as Collaros finished with 11.5 fantasy points in the win over Saskatchewan, the third time in the last four games his fantasy production has dipped well under his projection.

The future Hall of Famer has thrown a league-high 16 interceptions in a season that has seen him miss four games. Collaros’ 8.7 yards per pass has been due in part to a receiving corps that has endured injuries all season, yet the flashes of fantasy brilliance have been exceedingly rare in 2025. This feels like a game where we could see more of Chris Streveler, so take caution.

BC AT SASKATCHEWAN

Saturday, October 25

7:00 p.m. ET

TSN/CFL+

Line: BC (-9.5)

O/U: 51.5

Start: Nathan Rourke, QB, BC, $15,000 Salary

Let’s end the season with the obvious. Nathan Rourke has been the best player in fantasy in 2025 with a formidable closing spurt, scoring at least 22.1 fantasy points in five straight games and at least 29.2 FP in four of those. In the same five-game reign of terror against opposing defences, Rourke has accounted for 17 of his 38 majors.

Making a case for Rourke as the league’s MOP won’t be hard, and with the Lions playing for second place in the West, Saturday presents one final platform for the league’s most versatile pivot to further his case. He’s only 78 passing yards away from 5,000, a mark he’s likely to cross. Oh: did we mention he also leads the league with a 9.3 yards per carry average? Yeah, we also wonder what Rourke can’t do.

Sit: Samuel Emilus, WR, Saskatchewan, $13,500 Salary

Samuel Emilus did not play in Week 20 and there’s not much chance he will see the field on Saturday. The Riders could once again rest one of their best playmakers to assure he’s healthy for the Western Final. Fellow pass-catchers KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers could also miss the regular season finale.

It is unclear how much the Riders will play their starters on Saturday as they prepare for the post-season, but it’s best to stay away from the Green and White receiving group for the time being due to the lack of clarity.