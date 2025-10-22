Quarterback Rankings: Who is the top pivot in the CFL?

Quarterback Rankings is a bi-weekly series that breaks down the top signal-callers in the CFL. The ranking of starters heading into each week reflects recent performance, statistical indicators, team success, and overall on-field evaluation.

With just one week left in the regular season, this will be the final edition of my Quarterback Rankings.

I hope you have had as much fun agreeing, or probably more often, disagreeing with my selections as I had making so many difficult decisions.

For each passer in this final ranking, I’m also going to throw in where they were placed in my initial rankings back on June 18th, 2025.

1. (1) NATHAN ROURKE | BC LIONS

Nathan Rourke started the year in third and is well deserving of finishing the year on top.

Usually when a quarterback pulls off a 70-yard touchdown run, it is the result of some crazy cuts and general chaos on the field. That was not the case on Friday night against the Edmonton Elks. Instead, it was just impressive straight-ahead speed as Rourke made several defenders underestimate just how fast he is.

Nathan’s 17-yard touchdown to Keon Hatcher Sr. was one of those blistering throws that can’t be defended even if the coverage is on point.

2. (4) TREVOR HARRIS | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

We did not get to see Trevor Harris this past week as Saskatchewan has wrapped up the West Division, and I’m not sure what the coaching staff has planned for the final game of the year against Rourke’s BC Lions.

Trevor kicked off the rankings as my top quarterback and has put up his best season in nearly a decade. Against the Argonauts, Trevor finished with six incompletions, 340 yards and two touchdowns. I’ve loved this aggressive version of Harris. His late-game, 44-yard completion to Samuel Emilus typifies the season the Roughriders have gotten out of their veteran leader.

3. (2) BO LEVI MITCHELL | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Your league leader in passing yardage was all the way down at No. seven, and has climbed all the way onto the medal podium.

The gap between Bo Levi Mitchell and Harris is slim, but I had to knock Mitchell down after his two-interception game in Hamilton’s 37-20 Week 19 loss to the Calgary Stampeders. Mitchell’s first pass was picked off by Adrian Greene on a play where he had more than enough time to throw, and I counted at least two other passes that should have been picked off.

It should be noted that Bo did have some bad luck as a sure touchdown in the first quarter was dropped by the normally reliable Tim White. It’s been an overall excellent year for the East’s top passer.

4. (3) DAVIS ALEXANDER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

All Davis Alexander does is win, and if he had stayed healthy for the season, he would have ranked higher.

He was fifth to start and despite missing much of the season, he still has a chance to catch Hamilton for the East Division crown. The last two weeks we’ve seen Davis make only a few mistakes, as he and Austin Mack have developed into a dangerous combination for opposing defensive backs.

5. (7) VERNON ADAMS JR. | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Calgary’s biggest off-season acquisition had an up-and-down first season and finishes just one spot lower than my initial placement of fourth.

Over the past two Stamps’ wins, Vernon Adams Jr. was not needed to do too much as the running game and defence dominated in wins over Hamilton and Toronto. A 69-yard deep shot to Eric Brooks set up the game-sealing touchdown against Hamilton, and a beauty scrambling 55-yard touchdown dart to Dominique Rhymes versus the Argonauts is what stands out the most. Vernon was highly efficient and has guided his new team to double-digit wins and a chance for a home playoff game.

6. (5) CODY FAJARDO | EDMONTON ELKS

Full credit to Cody Fajardo, who was backing up Tre Ford for the first month of the season before eventually replacing him, and keeping the Elks competitive for most of the year.

He did help break the team’s 13-game losing streak to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but I think it’s also fair to say Cody would rather forget the team’s 37-24 loss to the Lions.

7. (6) ZACH COLLAROS | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

If you go back and look at the first round of rankings you will find Chris Streveler, fresh off a three-touchdown day in a 34-20 victory over BC at the number two spot!

Zach Collaros has battled injuries and he leads the CFL in interceptions thrown, yet the Bombers have qualified for the playoffs and have a chance to finish the year with 10 wins. Collaros will still show you flashes of his incredible arm talent and toughness, but this will go down as his toughest year in Winnipeg.

8. (9) JARRET DOEGE | TORONTO ARGONAUTS

I want to use this space to give it up for the crazy season we all experienced from Nick Arbuckle. He began the year in last place and made his way to the top of the ranking for several weeks. We’ve seen the Argonauts quarterback go from throwing eight interceptions in his first six games to at one point leading the league in passing yards. In a disappointing year for the defending Grey Cup champions, Arbuckle certainly kept this team entertaining.

9 (-) TYRIE ADAMS | OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Finally, we end with the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

They had so much promise entering 2025 with Dru Brown finding himself ranked sixth. Of course, injuries at the most important position derailed all their plans. A loss against a Tiger-Cats team fighting to win the Division will mean the REDBLACKS will finish the year with as many wins (four) as different quarterbacks starting at least one game for the team.